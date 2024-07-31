Niclas Fullkrug transfer: West Ham close to an agreement with Borussia Dortmund for Germany striker after Jhon Duran deal stalls

West Ham are close to an agreement with Borussia Dortmund to sign forward Niclas Fullkrug.

Final details on the deal are being sorted between the clubs, notably on the structure of the fee. Elements of the player's personal terms are also being finalised.

There's now growing optimism a deal can be struck for the Germany international after West Ham were unable to find an agreement with Aston Villa for striker Jhon Duran.

Interest in the Colombian striker remains, but - as it stands - there is a big gap in valuation. The previous proposal, which offered cash plus Lewis Orford, now seems to be off the table, with the West Ham midfielder understood to be discussing a new contract.

Sky Sports News understands Fullkrug, who has entered the final two years of his contract, is open to a move to the London Stadium.

The Hammers actually tried to sign Fullkrug last summer, however, the 31-year-old moved instead from Werder Bremen to Dortmund, where he scored 15 goals in 43 appearances, with three coming in the Champions League as the Bundesliga side reached the final.

The 31-year-old's form led to a call-up for Germany's Euro 2024 squad and he netted twice in five appearances during the tournament.

Image: Niclas Fullkrug signed for Borussia Dortmund in August 2023 from Werder Bremen.

West Ham are also interested in Villarreal forward Alexander Sorloth, who finished second in the race for the LaLiga golden boot last season - one goal behind Girona's Artme Dovbyk.

Sorloth, 28, netted 23 times in the league and scored three more in the Europa League.

West Ham closing in on Wan-Bissaka

Image: Manchester United right-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

West Ham are close to agreeing a deal with Manchester United for the signing of right-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

Many aspects of the deal have been agreed in principle but still work to do on final fee and structure.

There is cautious optimism a compromise can be reached with the gap in valuation.

Once all is done, United can proceed with their move for Bayern Munich's Noussair Mazraoui.

