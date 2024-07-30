Niclas Fullkrug transfer: West Ham open talks with Borussia Dortmund after Jhon Duran deal stalls

West Ham have opened talks with Borussia Dortmund over signing striker Niclas Fullkrug.

West Ham are discussing the conditions of a deal after looking at other targets, having been unable to find an agreement with Aston Villa for Jhon Duran.

Interest in the Colombian striker remains, but - as it stands - there is a big gap in valuation. The previous proposal, which offered cash plus midfielder Lewis Orford, now seems to be off the table with Orford understood to be discussing a new contract.

Sky Sports News understands Fullkrug is open to the move and personal terms are not expected to be an issue.

Fullkrug has entered the final two years of his contract. He scored 15 goals in 43 appearances last season, with three coming in the Champions League as Dortmund reached the final.

The 31-year-old's form led to a call-up for Germany's Euro 2024 squad and he netted twice in five appearances during the tournament.

Image: Niclas Fullkrug signed for Borussia Dortmund in August 2023 from Werder Bremen.

West Ham are also interested in Villarreal forward Alexander Sorloth, who finished second in the race for the LaLiga golden boot last season - one goal behind Girona's Artme Dovbyk.

Sorloth, 28, netted 23 times in the league and scored three more in the Europa League.

West Ham in advanced talks over Wan-Bissaka transfer

Image: Manchester United right-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

West Ham are in advanced talks with Manchester United over the signing of right-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka, with one source claiming the clubs are close to an agreement.

The club are keen to negotiate on United's valuation which is understood to be in excess of £15m.

Wan-Bissaka has entered the final year of his contract at United and wants to assess all his options.

A deal for Wan-Bissaka to West Ham will accelerate United's move for Bayern Munich right-back Noussair Mazraoui.

There is agreement on many aspects of the deal for Mazraoui. The player is keen to make the move with personal terms not expected to be a problem.

The 2024 summer transfer window officially closes on August 30 at 11pm UK time in the Premier League and 11.30pm in Scotland.

The Premier League has brought forward Deadline Day to link up with the other major leagues in Europe. The closing dates were set following discussions with the leagues in England, Germany, Italy, Spain and France.