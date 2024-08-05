Conor Gallagher transfer news: Chelsea midfielder to fly to Spain to pursue Atletico Madrid move

Conor Gallagher will fly to Spain on Monday to proceed with a transfer to Atletico Madrid.

Chelsea accepted a deal in the region of £34 million from the La Liga club last week and could not find consensus with the player over new contract terms to keep him at Stamford Bridge.

Two other top six Premier League clubs asked Chelsea about Gallagher in the past few days but he has decided to join Atletico Madrid.

Gallagher made his final decision to join Atletico Madrid just one minute before the deadline of the weekend.

Should talks progress smoothly and a medical be completed, he is expected to sign a five-year contract.

The England international had been told he will only be a squad player under Enzo Maresca, with the new Blues boss favouring a possession-heavy style of play at Chelsea.

Chelsea accepted a larger bid from Aston Villa for Gallagher this summer, but he decided to reject a move to Villa Park and stay at Stamford Bridge. Spurs remain interested in Gallagher.

Chelsea would prefer to sell him to a club abroad rather than a Premier League rival.

Chelsea are assessing potential replacements should Conor Gallagher leave the club.

Sky Sports News understands one of several options they are keen on is Matt O'Riley at Celtic.

O'Riley has been the subject of bids from Atalanta this summer, and he has further interest from other clubs in the Premier League and abroad.

Atletico Madrid made a bid for O'Riley in January.

