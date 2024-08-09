 Skip to content
Jean-Clair Todibo: West Ham agree £35m deal with Nice to sign defender who was Man Utd and Juventus target

West Ham had loan deal agreed with Nice earlier this summer for Jean-Clair Todibo with an option to buy but centre-back was believed to be waiting for Juventus; Italian side have been unable to reach agreement with Nice; Man Utd also keen but cannot trade with INEOS-owned Nice

Friday 9 August 2024 08:48, UK

Jean-Clair Todibo of Nice
Image: Jean-Clair Todibo looks to be heading to West Ham from Nice

West Ham have agreed a deal with Nice for the signing of defender Jean-Clair Todibo.

The deal is an initial loan with an option to buy for £35m.

Todibo is set to undergo a medical after travelling to London on Friday and his personal terms are not expected to be a problem.

It is understood West Ham technical director Tim Steidten held lengthy talks with Todibo in the last 24 hours and convinced him to join.

Juventus remain interested in Todibo and are still trying to do a deal but weeks of talks between Juventus and Nice have failed to find an agreement.

West Ham had an agreement earlier this summer for a loan with an option to buy Todibo for €32m [£27m].

However, it was thought then that the player was waiting for Juventus. Todibo has three years left on his contract with Nice.

West Ham are in the market to sign a centre-back with Kurt Zouma due to take a medical ahead of a move to UAE club Shabab Al Ahli.

Manchester United, whom INEOS have a minority stake in as well as owning Nice, had targeted a move for the 24-year-old but it is not possible.

The two clubs agreed not to transfer players between each other to ensure they can both play in the same UEFA competition.

