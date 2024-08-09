Jean-Clair Todibo: West Ham agree £35m deal with Nice to sign defender who was Man Utd and Juventus target

West Ham have agreed a deal with Nice for the signing of defender Jean-Clair Todibo.

The deal is an initial loan with an option to buy for £35m.

Todibo is set to undergo a medical after travelling to London on Friday and his personal terms are not expected to be a problem.

It is understood West Ham technical director Tim Steidten held lengthy talks with Todibo in the last 24 hours and convinced him to join.

Juventus remain interested in Todibo and are still trying to do a deal but weeks of talks between Juventus and Nice have failed to find an agreement.

West Ham had an agreement earlier this summer for a loan with an option to buy Todibo for €32m [£27m].

However, it was thought then that the player was waiting for Juventus. Todibo has three years left on his contract with Nice.

West Ham are in the market to sign a centre-back with Kurt Zouma due to take a medical ahead of a move to UAE club Shabab Al Ahli.

Manchester United, whom INEOS have a minority stake in as well as owning Nice, had targeted a move for the 24-year-old but it is not possible.

The two clubs agreed not to transfer players between each other to ensure they can both play in the same UEFA competition.

The 2024 summer transfer window officially closes on August 30 at 11pm UK time in the Premier League and 11.30pm in Scotland.

The Premier League has brought forward Deadline Day to link up with the other major leagues in Europe. The closing dates were set following discussions with the leagues in England, Germany, Italy, Spain and France.