Premier League 2024/25: How do top-flight players prepare for a new season?

There is no longer an off-season.

Sky Sports spoke to Tom Joyce, an elite Premier League strength and conditioning coach who is part of a changing landscape in which players prepare for the toils of a top-flight season.

First in the gym and last to leave is an adage attributed to the finest athletes of all time. All of the very best had dreams of not only being at the top but maintaining the level, and for many that's what signals true greatness.

The extras and fine margins are what separates the very best from the ordinary. As a new league season looms, footballers in search of the best version of themselves are working but not just with their clubs. Players are ensuring they find the edge with additional sessions of their own.

Joyce works with top professional footballers who come to him for some of the best-in-class individual preparation during the 'off-season' as well as during the campaign.

Having been in the industry for over 15 years his key insights ensure players perform at their best. Joyce has a clientele list that includes the likes of Anthony Elanga, Patson Daka, Moise Kean, Hannibal Mejbri and Lauren James among others.

Image: Joyce trains his clients at his Studio 9 Fitness which he opened in November 2016 (@tomjoycefitness)

"Even someone as high-level as Cristiano Ronaldo has been can always learn," Joyce told Sky Sports.

"He's shown over a period of years that the work never stops. What I do is individualise programs for professional athletes looking to maximise their sports performance to take their game to the highest level possible.

"I test the athletes in different areas, find their weaknesses, and then implement programs to help them become all-around-level performance athletes."

Image: Joyce's training specialises in plyometrics and explosive work to make players quicker and sharper (@tomjoycefitness)

Clubs across the footballing pyramid have their own methods but there's a growing mentality within the game that going above and beyond to maintain fitness levels is not just a way to get ahead but can be more so to keep up.

"The industry is changing," Joyce said.

"You've got hungry young kids coming through who are willing to do whatever it takes to be at their best.

"Every player wants to be faster, every player wants to be quicker, every player wants to be sharper - that's what it's all about. Players benefit from having a personal strength and conditioning coach because every player has different needs.

Image: Elanga is one of Joyce's lengthy clientele list that has included Hannibal Mejbri, Moise Kean, Patson Daka and Lauren James (@tomjoycefitness)

"Each player in the team will have different weaknesses some will be able to jump higher, some will be able to react faster, some will be quicker off the block some will be better at top speed, some will get recurring injuries and some will have previous injuries.

"The extras help do what's best for the individual player."

'Pre-pre-season'

Pre-season is a period that is gaining more and more importance. When players return from their summer breaks, there's more scrutiny on how the players perform than there ever has been. Some clubs take their preparations abroad meaning, fans adjust to different time zones just to watch what their side can offer. With that many eyes on what clubs are doing before a competitive ball is kicked the time players have before meeting up with their clubs is of paramount importance.

Because of the significant ever-growing footballing calendar, some players take training with them on their holidays.

"There is no sort of off-season anymore," Joyce said.

"Pre-season is a very short time, you only get a four-week window to be able to implement what you want to. In the off-season, it's about giving players the right tools to prepare themselves for the next season but also making it enjoyable.

"We're not here just to graft and pass out on the floor so you can be sick the fastest, we're here to build a process towards being prepped.

"Where I come in becomes a pre-pre-season and it's all about maximizing the time, maximizing the time we've got to make sure that they're set for their pre-season.

"Most players want to go away at some point during the pre-season with their family or friends, and many of them want to maintain their fitness levels and stay strong and explosive while being away.

"When I train players abroad, they get the best of both worlds, being able to be on 'holiday' and have some downtime, but also dedicate a few hours of each day to their training.

"I've been over to Sweden in the last season, I went over to Dubai recently and over to Portugal it just it's nice to have that trust to be able help in this short period to get ready."

Close relationships and enjoyment is key if you want players to enjoy their work. Joyce prides his training on building a friendly environment.

"They're my clients but of course they become like brothers to me," Joyce said.

"There's a period around Christmas where it gets really hectic, I say to players look 'let's leave this week, I think it's an ideal time to deload'. Of course, I still want to go up there I still want to work with them, I'll work with them every day if I could but it's doing the right thing that's right for them.

"It's also about making sure that you can be someone to talk to. You when to talk and when not to talk and I think it's important to have that relationship purely on the basis that you're working so close to them.

"That's one of the things I've found massively rewarding with my type of work on is I know how to relate to these guys I know what they're about I know what they want to achieve.

"When you have that relationship and you both have that same mindset it's just it's a recipe for nothing but greatness."

Elanga: A big season for me to show what I can do

Elanga is one of many players who benefit from Joyce's pre-season training. After spending nine years at Manchester United and graduating from their academy, Elanga's move to Nottingham Forest was a step into the unknown.

The Sweden international contributed to 14 goals in all competitions but speaking to Sky Sports News' Dan Khan, Elanga says he is intent on taking the coming season by storm.

"Last year was my first season where I actually played over 35 games," Elanga said during Forest's pre-season trip to Spain.

"Playing those games is something I needed because I feel like being able to play 35 games and now coming into the new season, I feel like I've got experience.

"I feel much stronger, whether it's physically or mentally. I feel like this season is going to be a big season for me to show what I can do."

Forest's Premier League season gets underway on Saturday August 17 at the City Ground against Bournemouth.