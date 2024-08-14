Ademola Lookman: Atalanta winger calls Europa League final hat-trick 'best moment of his career'

Ademola Lookman admits it’s hard to think of a better moment in his career than the spectacular hat-trick he scored in the Europa League final against Bayer Leverkusen in May.

The German side had not lost in 361 days and went into the final as favourites before the Nigerian international scored three goals in Dublin as part of a spectacular performance.

It was the cherry on the cake of a successful couple of seasons for Lookman in Bergamo, who was also named Atalanta’s player of the season, as they finished fourth in Serie A.

Last season’s 11 goals and eight assists in Serie A was preceded by 13 goals and eight assists in his debut season in Italy. Unsurprisingly seeing Lookman linked with a transfer to some of Europe’s heavyweight clubs.

Image: Lookman was born in Wandsworth and went to school in Peckham

“Someone asked me the other day, did you change anything before the game? Did I eat anything different?” said Lookman.

“No! I prepared the way I always prepare for every single game. To do my best and to try and help the team.

Image: Lookman was the standout player in Dublin

“Obviously that night, let’s say I was walking on air. Things were just great.

Image: Atalanta became the first Italian side to win the UEFA Europa League since its rebrand in 2009

“That night was probably my biggest achievement so far as well as playing for Nigeria, representing my country.

“It was a historical night, not just for me, but also for the club and for the city. You dream of stuff like this, achieving these special things.”

Without a doubt, Lookman has found stability and consistency in the alpine Lombardy city of Bergamo.

Image: Lookman’s hat-trick for Atalanta was the second scored for an Italian side in the final of a major European competition, after Pierino Prati for Milan against Ajax in the 1969 European Cup

Sitting at home in a vest top, days before Atalanta take on Real Madrid in the Super Cup, he can barely contain his smile when speaking of that night in Dublin.

But as well as the joy, there is a steeliness and determination that comes through the 26-year old.

He would go on to follow up his remarkable hat-trick with goals in Atalanta's final two games of the season, again showing the level of consistency to his game Serie A viewers are accustomed to.

Image: Lookman's hat-trick was the sixth to be scored in a major UEFA final

A nomadic path after his transfer to Everton from Charlton in 2017 saw a loan move to RB Leipzig, which then became permanent.

Following that were loan moves to Fulham and Leicester before the move to Atalanta in 2022.

Image: Lookman spent the 2020/21 season on loan at Fulham

They were by no means unsuccessful stints, but it is here where Lookman has truly fulfilled the potential that saw Ronald Koeman and Everton sign the fresh-faced 19-year old from Charlton.

Image: Ademola Lookman joined Everton in 2017 from Charlton

“It was a matter of time. I’ve previously said I wish it came earlier,” said Lookman.

“I say that in a sense where I just think I wish things would have clicked a lot earlier.

“But life is like this. I’m happy that I’ve gone through the things I’ve gone through because obviously it’s made me who I am today. So I wouldn’t really change anything.

“It’s cool to get that recognition. For me, I’m just doing what I know I can do.

“This is second nature to me in terms of being able to do this week in, week out with the opportunities I’m being given.

“It’s nothing that I ever really doubted me doing. I’ve always had the belief in myself.”

If his transfer from RB Leipzig to Atalanta in 2022 went slightly under the radar, his performances in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations certainly did not.

Image: Atalanta's Ademola Lookman (right) celebrates scoring their side's first goal of the game during the UEFA Europa League final

Lookman scored both goals for Nigeria in their last-16 2-0 win over Cameroon and the only goal in a 1-0 win over Angola in the quarter-final.

Nigeria would go on to lose in the final whilst Lookman also suffered defeat to Juventus in the Coppa Italia final in 2024, the Europa League finally seeing him with some silverware around his neck.

Image: Ademola Lookman is embraced by his Atalanta team-mates after the Europa League final

Type ‘Lookman’ into a search engine and what you will find is many African football streamers telling you the Wandsworth-born winger is in line to be this year's African Player of the Year.

“It’s a great feeling. I’m blessed to be in the running and be one of those names to be talked about and recognised.

“To become that would be a huge honour for me. I’ll just keep staying in the present, keep doing my work and hopefully good things will come.”

Atalanta boss Gian Piero Gasperini has cited a more attacking role for Lookman in his team as part of the reason for his success in Italy.

Lookman finds himself now linked with some of Europe’s biggest clubs and recognised as one of Europe’s top performing players.

“It’s nice. But for me I’ve just been very key on staying in the present and enjoying that,” said Lookman.

“I don’t think it’s very hard for me to do that because being present and staying in ‘the now’ has brought me to this moment. And into the space where I’m being linked with clubs.

“So I think that’s where my focus is and has been. And I want to continue to keep my focus because it helps me off the pitch and also on the pitch to perform.”