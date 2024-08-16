Marc Guehi transfer: Newcastle submit fourth bid for Crystal Palace defender

Crystal Palace considering fourth bid for defender Marc Guehi, in the region of £65m asking price, after rejecting £60m offer earlier this week; Guehi was star of England's run to Euro 2024 final this summer; Palace chairman has referred to 24-year-old as a "superstar"
Friday 16 August 2024 13:52, UK
Crystal Palace are considering a fourth Newcastle offer for Marc Guehi, after rejecting a bid worth £60m on Thursday.
Newcastle's most recent offer is in the region of £65m - Palace's asking price - inclusive of add-ons, but the clubs are in talks over the structure of their offer, and whether it is acceptable. Their record transfer stands at £63m for Alexander Isak.
Negotiations have continued after the Magpies' third offer, understood to be £55m up-front plus £5m add-ons, was turned down by the Eagles.
The England international remains Eddie Howe's No 1 centre-back target.
On Tuesday, Palace chairman Steve Parish told Newcastle to pay a premium price to sign the 24-year-old, claiming "if you want a superstar player, you need to pay superstar money".
Parish believes the ex-Chelsea defender is a "generational talent" who the club will fight to retain this summer ahead of the deadline closing on August 30.
Speaking on Friday, Newcastle boss Howe did not directly respond to Parish's comments or name Guehi when asked, but said: "What you don't want do is make a signing and then in three or four months time think it hasn't really kicked us on.
"The difference makers are what we are looking for, players that can take us forward. We have to just avoid just adding numbers at all costs in my opinion.
"I'm not in control of every aspect of the deal, and that is fine. There are lots of different ways to work. I don't comment on transfers out of respect to the other club. "
Guehi insists he is ignoring speculation over his future, amid interest from Newcastle, and is only focused on Palace's opening Premier League game at Brentford on Sunday, live on Sky Sports.
Asked whether he can put the attention to one side ahead of Palace's game on Sunday, Guehi exclusively told Sky Sports News: "I can, I've been doing it my whole life really. I've never really been one to be looking too much into myself, if that makes sense.
"But I think it's always important to focus on what truly is important, and that's the game at the weekend, making sure that for the rest of the season as a team we're at it."
Guehi said of Parish's "superstar" comments: "Humbled, humbled by that. For someone that is such a big part of this football club, for him to say something like that is amazing, for someone like me.
"I'm not sure I'm a superstar, but some really kind words from the chairman, so it's really nice to hear that."
A key factor in talks between Palace and Newcastle is Guehi's remaining contract length.
He is 18 months away from discussing pre-contracts with teams abroad and two years away from leaving on a free.
But Guehi, who starred for England in their run to the Euro 2024 final, insists he is happy at Selhurst Park as speculation continues to mount around his long-term future.
Asked whether he is happy and enjoying life, he responded: "I am. Honestly, it's good to be back here, it's good to be back playing again amongst team-mates.
"A nice little run-out in front of the fans again [started Palace's 1-1 pre-season home draw against Nantes], so yeah, all positive at the moment."
He added: "I think there's a real culture of togetherness here, and that is from everyone, from the academy, the women's [team] and the men's [team] as well. Everyone's really on the same page, a real family.
"Very cliche to say, but honestly it's just an amazing place to be at."