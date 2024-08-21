Eddie Nketiah transfer: Nottingham Forest getting closer to Arsenal's valuation for England international striker

Nottingham Forest are getting closer to Arsenal's valuation of over £30m for striker Eddie Nketiah.

Forest remain in talks over a deal to sign the Arsenal forward, while negotiations over personal terms are thought to be moving positively too.

Nketiah is not the only player Forest are looking at. They retain an interest in Feyenoord striker Santiago Gimenez.

Crystal Palace remain interested in Nketiah. He was also on Bournemouth's list before they signed Evanilson.

Nketiah was an unused substitute in Arsenal's victory over Wolves on Saturday, with Kai Havertz starting the game and fellow striker Gabriel Jesus coming off the bench as a substitute.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights from the Premier League match between Arsenal and Wolves

Last season, Nketiah made 27 Premier League appearances, although only 10 were starts. The forward is yet to start a top-flight game for Arsenal in 2024.

The England international has three years left on his contract and is looking to move to get more regular first-team football.

Will Arsenal bring in a new forward to replace Nketiah?

Sky Sports' Sam Blitz:

"I have faith in [Havertz], we have faith in [Gabriel Jesus]. Leandro [Trossard] has played in that position."

Mikel Arteta hinted after last weekend's win over Wolves that Arsenal won't be going in for a new striker, even with the imminent departure of Nketiah to Nottingham Forest.

"The best thing we can do is trust the players that we have and try improve them," he added.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player The Football Show takes a closer look at the numbers that suggest that Kai Havertz could be the 20 goal-a-season striker that Arsenal could be looking for

Forest are close to matching Arsenal's valuation of over £30m for Nketiah and that fee could free up funds for the Gunners to get midfielder Mikel Merino from Real Sociedad.

If there is no other summer business, it means Arsenal will go into the season with two centre forward options in Havertz and Jesus, with Trossard as an emergency back-up option.

Havertz scored one and got another assist as Arsenal beat Wolves 2-0 at the weekend. In his 14 games as a striker, he has recorded 17 goal contributions.

Meanwhile, Jesus has looked sharp in pre-season and Arteta admitted the Brazilian "looks different" ahead of the new campaign.

Arsenal would have liked to bolster their forward line but their options were limited. Alexander Isak proved too expensive, while Benjamin Sesko committed his future to RB Leipzig.

There is also a bigger priority to find a back-up option for Bukayo Saka. If Reiss Nelson joins Nketiah in leaving, Arsenal's No 7 may face another season having to play nearly every minute on that right flank.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta was full of praise for Bukayo Saka as he scored and provided an assist in his side's opening 2-0 Premier League win over Wolves

Until the right option comes, Arteta will stick with what he has.

The 2024 summer transfer window officially closes on August 30 at 11pm UK time in the Premier League and 11.30pm in Scotland.

The Premier League has brought forward Deadline Day to link up with the other major leagues in Europe. The closing dates were set following discussions with the leagues in England, Germany, Italy, Spain and France.