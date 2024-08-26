Ref Watch: Dermot Gallagher assesses Premier League incidents at Bournemouth, Liverpool, Manchester United and more

Former Premier League referee Dermot Gallagher is back to assess the controversial moments from the weekend's action - plus have your say on the major incidents...

INCIDENT: Bournemouth denied a stoppage-time winner against Newcastle. The Cherries thought they had snatched a 2-1 victory when Dango Ouattara outjumped the visiting defence from a corner to guide the ball into the net.

Referee David Coote awarded the goal but VAR Tim Robinson decided it was handball, despite replays seeming to show the ball legitimately came off Ouattara's shoulder.

DERMOT SAYS: "It raises a lot of points in so much as everyone seems happy with the goal. Everyone expects a goal. When it went to VAR and they said they were checking for handball, I never thought it would have been overturned.

"They fed back from the VAR that it was a factual decision. I think it's contradictory as the VAR thought it was low enough to give a handball. I was a referee and thought it was high enough not to give a handball so it is subjective.

"I think there's a lot of people who are going to be in my camp and not the VAR's. Many people will disagree."

SUE SMITH SAYS: "I wondered if the rules had changed as I watched it a couple of times and thought the ball hit the player's shoulder. There was no doubt in my mind.

"Some people say that if it's not conclusive then the goal should stand. I feel for David Coote as he gave the goal but it was the VAR who was wrong."

INCIDENT: Newcastle midfielder Joelinton escaped with only a yellow card in stoppage time when he prevented Neto from taking a quick throw by putting his arm around the goalkeeper's head.

DERMOT SAYS: "I think in no way shape or form is this a red card. If you look at it, his intention is purely to delay the goalkeeper [Neto] from getting that ball up the pitch on the counter-attack.

"It looks worse because the goalkeeper is moving but if you look carefully, he grabs the goalkeeper by the chest - not the throat or the face."

INCIDENT: Manchester United striker Joshua Zirkzee inadvertently stopped his side from taking the lead during the second half at Brighton.

DERMOT SAYS: "It's unfortunate but [Zirkzee] is sliding in to try and score. There's no doubt about that as it's his job and his instinct.

"He does touch the ball from an offside position. It's clearly offside, it strikes his knee and goes in. His reaction tells you... he knows immediately.

"It hits him before it goes into the net. It would have stood had it struck him after the ball had crossed the line."

INCIDENT: Early in the second half, Jota avoided even a yellow card after appearing to catch Nathan Collins with his arm during Liverpool's 2-0 win over Brentford on Super Sunday.

DERMOT SAYS: "It's certainly not a red card for me. He does raise his arm and it's a flailing arm, and he does catch Nathan but it's such a short distance and he doesn't use it as a weapon. He also catches him at the back of his head. It's not nice. It's possibly a yellow card but not a red for me."

INCIDENT: Wout Faes goal originally ruled out for offside, before referee Darren Bond was sent to the monitor and deemed Jamie Vardy to have not interfered with Bernd Leno's efforts to make a save.

DERMOT SAYS: "It's excellent work from the VAR. When you see it, [Vardy] clearly plays no part in the incident. He's peeling away and plays no part. It's a good header for the goal and VAR has on this occasion done a massive service for the game.

"The referee was led brilliantly by VAR Jarred Gillett."

INCIDENT: Ipswich's Leif Davis appeared to have got away with a challenge on Manchester City forward Savinho, but VAR David Coote sent referee Sam Allison to the pitchside monitor, and he awarded a penalty.

DERMOT SAYS: "This is a good use of VAR. I think it's a foul as he doesn't get the ball. He dangles his leg. Savinho moves the ball and he is caught. The referee only needed one look to give it.

"For me, it is a clear and obvious error. I only have to see it once to see it's a penalty."

STEPHEN WARNOCK SAYS: "For me, it's just the re-refereeing of the game. It was seen as a clear and obvious error. The referee thought on the field that it was just a coming together.

"We'll now see this creep in more. This was the first real one where they've overturned the decision after a couple of weeks where we saw more things being let go.

"For me, that is a penalty."

INCIDENT: Wolves defender Yerson Mosquera was only shown a yellow card for a reckless challenge on Chelsea midfielder Moises Caicedo.

DERMOT SAYS: "For me, all this could have been avoided as there has to be a foul given against Marc Cucurella on the edge of the box. If you gave a foul there, then what followed wouldn't have happened.

"I think it's not a red card. The referee has dealt with it reasonably well. In his defence, this sort of stuff was going on all game."

SUE SMITH SAYS: "For me, it's not a red card. The studs are low and he's going for the ball."