Joao Cancelo: Portugal international full-back leaves Man City and joins Saudi Pro League side Al Hilal

Saudi Pro League side Al Hilal have completed the signing of Joao Cancelo from Manchester City.

City maintained Cancelo could leave the club in the summer for the right price, having not been involved since the first half of the 2022/23 campaign, and the full-back will now continue his career in the Middle East.

The fee is in excess of £21m (€25m).

The Portugal international spent last season on loan at Barcelona where he played 32 LaLiga and made a further 10 appearances in the Champions League.

Image: Joao Cancelo became a key player at Barcelona during his loan spell there last season

Barcelona were interested in retaining Cancelo, but were not able to put together a deal satisfactory for all parties.

Cancelo spent the second half of the 2022-23 season on loan at Bayern Munich where he made 21 appearances in all competitions.

The 30-year-old had just under three years remaining on his City contract.

More to follow...

This is a breaking news story that is being updated and more details will be published shortly. Please refresh this page for the latest updates.

Sky Sports brings you live updates as they happen. Get breaking sports news, analysis, exclusive interviews, replays and highlights.

Sky Sports is your trusted source for breaking sports news headlines and live updates. Watch live coverage of your favourite sports: Football, F1, Boxing, Cricket, Golf, Tennis, Rugby League, Rugby Union, NFL, NBA, Darts, Netball and get the latest transfers news, results, scores and more.

Visit skysports.com or the Sky Sports App for all the breaking sports news headlines. You can receive push notifications from the Sky Sports app for the latest news from your favourite sports and you can also follow @SkySportsNews on Twitter to get the latest updates.

The 2024 summer transfer window officially closes on August 30 at 11pm UK time in the Premier League and 11.30pm in Scotland.

The Premier League has brought forward Deadline Day to link up with the other major leagues in Europe. The closing dates were set following discussions with the leagues in England, Germany, Italy, Spain and France.