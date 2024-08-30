Europa League and Conference League draws: Man Utd, Spurs, Rangers, Chelsea and Hearts find out opponents

Manchester United have been handed a reunion with former manager and current Fenerbahce boss Jose Mourinho in the Europa League first phase while Rangers will face United and Tottenham.

Mourinho led United to a League Cup and Europa League double in 2017 and then to a second-placed Premier League finish the following season.

He was sacked mid-way through his third campaign at United in December 2018 and has since managed Tottenham and Roma before taking the Fenerbahce job this summer.

Man Utd will play Rangers (h), Porto (a), PAOK (h), Fenerbahce (a), Bodo/Glimt (h), Viktoria Plzen (a), Twente (h) and Steaua Bucharest (a).

Rangers have been drawn at home to Ange Postecoglou's Tottenham and will also visit Old Trafford to take on United. Their eight fixtures are Tottenham (h), Man Utd (a), Lyon (h), Olympiakos (a), Union SG (h), Malmo (a), Steaua Bucharest (h) and Nice (a).

Tottenham face Roma (h), Rangers (a), AZ Alkmaar (h), Ferencvaros (a), Qarabag (h), Galatasaray (a), Elfsborg (h) and Hoffenheim (a).

The finalised fixture list will be released on Saturday August 31.

Europa Conference League draw featuring Chelsea, Hearts, Welsh side The New Saints and Northern Irish team Larne will be made at 1.30pm.

More to follow...

How the league phase works...

Like the Champions League, the Europa League and Conference League will see the number of teams expanded from 32 to 36. The biggest change is a switch from the traditional group stage to a single league phase including all participating teams.

In the Europa League, every club will now be guaranteed a minimum of eight league-stage games against eight different opponents (four home games, four away) rather than the previous six matches against three teams, played on a home-and-away basis.

In the Conference League though, each side will face six different teams (three home games, three away).

In both tournaments, the top eight sides in the league will qualify automatically for the knockout stages, while the teams finishing in ninth to 24th place will compete in a two-legged play-off to secure a place in the last 16 of the competition.

Teams ranked 25-36 are eliminated from all competitions.

When are the league phase games?

Europa League

Matchday 1: September 25/26

Matchday 2: October 3

Matchday 3: October 24

Matchday 4: November 7

Matchday 5: November 28

Matchday 6: December 12

Matchday 7: January 23, 2025

Matchday 8: January 30, 2025

Conference League

Matchday 1: October 3

Matchday 2: October 24

Matchday 3: November 7

Matchday 4: November 28

Matchday 5: December 12

Matchday 6: December 19

The key dates

The 2024/25 Europa League final will take place on May 21, 2025 at the Estadio de San Mames in Bilbao, while the Conference League final is scheduled for May 28, 2025 at Stadion Wroclaw in Poland.

Europa League

Knockout round play-offs: February 13 & 20, 2025

Round of 16: March 6 & 13, 2025

Quarter-finals: April 10 & 17, 2025

Semi-finals: May 1 & 8, 2025

Final: May 21, 2025 (Estadio de San Mames, Spain)

Conference League

Knockout round play-offs: February 13 & 20, 2025

Round of 16: March 6 & 13, 2025

Quarter-finals: April 10 & 17, 2025

Semi-finals: May 1 & 8, 2025

Final: May 28, 2025 (Stadion Wroclaw, Poland)