Milos Kerkez transfer news: Liverpool close to agreeing £40m deal for Bournemouth defender

Liverpool are close to agreeing a deal for Bournemouth left-back Milos Kerkez worth around £40m.

The 21-year-old defender is set to become Arne Slot's latest signing of the window after already securing Jeremie Frimpong in a £29.5m deal from Bayer Leverkusen, while Florian Wirtz also closing in on a £116.5m move from the same club.

Kerkez has been one of Bournemouth's stand-out players, scoring two goals and adding five assists in 38 Premier League appearances last season, and Liverpool have been keen on him for some time.

Liverpool sporting director Richard Hughes - who joined from Bournemouth last summer - originally signed Kerkez for the Cherries from AZ Alkmaar in 2023.

Earlier this week, Bournemouth completed a deal to sign left-back Adrien Truffert from Rennes.

Truffert, who joined the Cherries in an initial £10.1m deal that could rise to £14.3m, is seen as the replacement for Kerkez.

Sky Sports football features writer Nick Wright:

"Liverpool moved swiftly to replace Trent Alexander-Arnold, announcing the signing of Jeremie Frimpong on the same day as his exit to Real Madrid was confirmed. They appear to be enacting their left-back succession plan with the same efficiency.

"There is of course a big difference in that, as things stand, Milos Kerkez will be arriving from Bournemouth to compete with Andy Robertson rather than replace him. But the need for fresh energy at left-back is clear as he enters the final year of his contract."

Read Nick's full feature here.

Florian Wirtz arrived at Liverpool's training ground on Friday morning to complete his £116.5m move to the Premier League champions.

The total package is made up of a £100m initial fee plus £16.5m in potential add-ons.

Sky in Germany report the 22-year-old has successfully completed his medical but that is yet to be confirmed by Liverpool. He arrived in the UK on Thursday.

Liverpool are close to agreeing a deal to sell Jarell Quansah to Bayer Leverkusen for a package expected to be worth in excess of £34m (€40m).

Final discussions are ongoing between the clubs and the player is ready to push ahead with the move once a full agreement is reached.

Marc Guehi's name has re-emerged with Liverpool in the last 24 hours - and Sky Sports News has previously reported on their long-term interest in the player - but any prospect of signing him this summer is currently at a distance.

