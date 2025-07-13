Viktor Gyokeres transfer news: Arsenal close to agreeing deal for Sporting striker

Arsenal are close to completing a deal to sign Viktor Gyokeres from Sporting CP, Sky Sports News understands.

They have agreed to pay a fixed fee of around £55m (€63.5m) for the striker.

It is understood there was a breakthrough in negotiations when Gyokeres' agent agreed to waive a commission he was due from the deal.

This lowered the asking price for Arsenal on the guaranteed money without Sporting receiving less than they wanted.

Negotiations continue over add-ons with Sporting still holding out for £8.6m (€10m).

Datawrapper Datawrapper , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Datawrapper cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Datawrapper cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Datawrapper cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

Bringing in a striker has been a primary focus for Arsenal in this transfer window - they have explored conditions for a number of players, including RB Leipzig's Benjamin Sesko.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Speaking on the Transfer Talk Podcast, Sam Tighe explains why Benjamin Sesko and Viktor Gyokeres both present a risk for Arsenal for different reasons

Sky Sports News reported in June that Gyokeres was a Manchester United target after they made an initial approach for him through intermediaries.

Last month, Sporting president Frederico Varandas revealed Gyokeres would not be allowed to leave for £59m (€70m) this summer after disputing the existence of a 'gentleman's agreement' with the Swede's agent that would allow him to leave for a fixed fee of £50.8m (€60m), plus £8.4m (€10m) in add ons.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Sporting president Frederico Varandas revealed Viktor Gyokeres will not be able to leave for £59m

After joining Sporting from Coventry City for around £20m in 2023, Gyokeres has scored an incredible 97 goals in just 102 matches during his two seasons in the Portuguese capital.

Gyokeres netted 54 goals in only 52 games in all competitions last campaign, including a hat-trick against Manchester City in the Champions League, as he helped Sporting win the league and the Portuguese Cup.

A move to Arsenal would see Gyokeres return to English football, having joined Brighton & Hove Albion in January 2018, before moving to Coventry after loan spells at St Pauli and Swansea City.

Gyokeres scored 43 goals for Coventry in his two-and-a-half seasons with the Championship side.

Monterosa Monterosa , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Monterosa cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Monterosa cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Monterosa cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

How Gyokeres's value has soared

Image: Gyokeres has scored 97 goals in 102 games for Sporting

Sky Sports' Nick Wright:

Sporting are expected to make a huge profit on Gyokeres's anticipated sale.

The 27-year-old, who joined Coventry on loan from Brighton initially before making the move permanent in 2021, has hit new heights since his switch to Portugal, smashing 97 goals in 102 games for Sporting, including 11 in 17 in European competition.

Datawrapper Datawrapper , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Datawrapper cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Datawrapper cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Datawrapper cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

His remarkable scoring exploits have seen him treble in value to £75m in the space of two years, according to the website Transfermarkt, who valued him at less than £1m when he joined Coventry from Brighton in the summer of 2021.

He has proved a late bloomer, but his rapid rise to prominence in recent seasons has put him on the shortlists of some of the biggest clubs in Europe.

Image: New Arsenal signing Martin Zubimendi poses for a photo at the Emirates Stadium

Developments around Gyokeres come after Arsenal announced the signing of midfielder Martin Zubimendi from Real Sociedad in a £51m deal.

The Spain international has signed a five-year contract at the Emirates Stadium after Arsenal agreed the transfer in March, having met his £51m release clause.

Zubimendi became Arsenal's second signing this summer, joining fellow Spaniard Kepa Arrizabalaga at the club following his £5m move from Chelsea.

Brentford captain Christian Norgaard could follow Zubimendi and Kepa through the Arsenal door after a £15m deal was agreed last month to sign the Bees midfielder.

Arsenal appear to be turning their attentions to bolstering their attack now, with Chelsea expecting an offer from the Gunners for Noni Madueke.

From next season, Sky Sports' Premier League coverage will increase from 128 matches to at least 215 games exclusively live.

And 80 per cent of all televised Premier League games next season are on Sky Sports.