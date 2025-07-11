Noni Madueke transfer news: Arsenal close to agreeing £52m deal for Chelsea winger
Arsenal expected to sign Noni Madueke from Chelsea in a £52m deal; Madueke made 45 appearances for the Blues last season, scoring 11 goals and providing five assists; Madueke joined Chelsea from PSV in January 2023 and has played 91 times; his deal expires in 2030
Friday 11 July 2025 16:16, UK
Chelsea have given Noni Madueke permission to leave their Club World Cup camp in the USA to finalise a £52m move to Arsenal.
The England international is expected to join the Gunners for an initial £48m plus £4m in add-ons.
The 23-year-old will undergo a medical with Arsenal soon.
Arsenal have been looking to sign a left-sided forward this summer, although Madueke featured 33 times on the right side of Chelsea's attack during the 2024/25 season and on only seven occasions on the left, contributing no goals or assists in that time.
The Gunners, who have also looked at a number of other players in the forward positions, including Real Madrid's Rodrygo, have both Bukayo Saka and Ethan Nwaneri to fill the right-winger spot.
Chelsea signed Madueke from PSV for £29m in January 2023 and he has five years left on his contract. However, the Blues have strengthened significantly in attacking areas this summer.
Liam Delap arrived for £30m from Ipswich and Joao Pedro joined from Brighton in a deal worth up to £60m.
The west London club also added Jamie Gittens from Borussia Dortmund for an initial fee of £48.5m, plus £3.5m in potential add-ons.
What about Rodrygo?
Real Madrid forward Rodrygo is the other top target Arsenal have for that position but it appears unlikely they are going to sign both players.
Rodrygo would certainly be the more exciting signing given his profile and pedigree, being a two-time Champions League winner.
Reports in Spain indicate he is valued at around £69m (€80m) - more than Chelsea demanded for Madueke.
Rodrygo's future at Real is up in the air under new boss Xabi Alonso, who gave him a limited role at the Club World Cup. The Brazil forward only started one of their six matches.
The 24-year-old has become known for being a right winger at Madrid but his preferred position is on the left, which would suit Arsenal's needs.
Analysis: Is Madueke the answer for Arsenal's winger search?
Sky Sports' Sam Blitz:
Arsenal's pursuit of Noni Madueke has been a surprise - and a significant transfer fee put towards the Chelsea winger would split opinion in the Gunners fanbase.
Arsenal are looking for a new winger to refresh their wide options but many expected the No 1 target to be Real Madrid's Rodrygo or Athletic Club's Nico Williams.
Both have the status and talent to match what Bukayo Saka does on the opposite flank.
As a right winger, Madueke would provide the Gunners with suitable cover for Saka - but is he the answer for Arsenal as a first-choice left winger?
The 23-year-old played most of last season on the right but it is worth noting that eight out of his last nine appearances for club and country have come on the left wing.
In his seven starts for Chelsea on the left last term, Madueke failed to get a goal, an assist or create a big chance in any of them. Looking at the numbers and his overall play, he seems more comfortable on the right.
However, it is worth noting that Chelsea did win six of those seven games where Madueke started on the left - the only defeat was the 2-0 loss at Newcastle, where Nicolas Jackson was sent off and Madueke was sacrificed at half-time.
Madueke did get an assist for England's winner against Andorra after starting on the left wing. But is Madueke going to significantly improve Arsenal's options in that position, even though he may be cheaper than Rodrygo?
Chelsea's need to balance books has opened door for Madueke move
Sky Sports News chief reporter Kaveh Solhekol:
"I think it's a bit of a complicated situation regarding Madueke because he's played well for Chelsea since they signed him two-and-a-half years ago from PSV for £29m. But it's been well documented that Chelsea have spent a lot of money in the transfer window already this summer and they need to balance their books.
"Last week they came to an agreement with UEFA that basically said that if they want to register new players for the Champions League next season, they have to make sure that their transfer spend this season is balanced out this summer by the players they sell as well.
"So they've signed players like Liam Delap and Joao Pedro. That means they also have to sell players."
Arsenal transfers
In
Kepa Arrizabalaga - Chelsea, £5m
Martin Zubimendi - Real Sociedad, £51m
Out
Jorginho - Flamengo, free
Kieran Tierney - Celtic, free
Nuno Taveres - Lazio, £4.3m
Marquinhos - Cruzeiro, undisclosed
Takehiro Tomiyasu - released
Thomas Partey - released
Chelsea's transfers
In
Jamie Gittens - Dortmund, £51.5m
Joao Pedro - Brighton, £60m
Liam Delap - Ipswich, £30m
Estevao Willian - Palmeiras, £29.1m
Dario Essugo - Sporting, £18.5m
Mamadou Sarr - RC Strasbourg, undisclosed
Out
Bashir Humphrey - Burnley, undisclosed
Marcus Bettinelli - Man City, undisclosed
Kepa Arrizabalga - Arsenal, £5m
