Premier League 2025/26 fixtures, dates, schedule: Liverpool vs Man Utd live on Sky Sports in October

Liverpool vs Man Utd will be live on Sky Sports in October.

The iconic rivalry clash will be shown from Anfield on Sunday, October 19 at 4.30pm, while Liverpool's trip to Chelsea (Saturday, October 4 at 5.30pm) will also be in front of the Sky Sports cameras in what is looking like a key month for the Premier League champions' title defence.

We'll be tracking the progress of their major rivals for the Premier League crown, too, with Man City's away games at Brentford (Sunday, October 5 at 4.30pm) and Aston Villa (Sunday, October 26 at 2pm) on the schedule, as well as Arsenal's London derby at Fulham (Saturday, October 18 at 5.30pm).

Man Utd vs Brighton (Saturday, October 25 at 5.30pm), Newcastle vs Nottingham Forest (Sunday, October 5 at 2pm) and Tottenham vs Aston Villa (Sunday, October 19 at 2pm) are also among a bill of intriguing fixtures coming up live on Sky Sports.

Just announced: October's live games on Sky Sports

Friday October 3

Bournemouth vs Fulham - live on Sky Sports, kick-off 8pm

Saturday October 4

Chelsea vs Liverpool - live on Sky Sports, kick-off 5.30pm

Sunday October 5

Aston Villa vs Burnley - live on Sky Sports, kick-off 2pm*

Newcastle vs Nottingham Forest - live on Sky Sports, kick-off 2pm*

Wolves vs Brighton - live on Sky Sports, kick-off 2pm

Brentford vs Man City - live on Sky Sports, kick-off 4.30pm

Saturday October 18

Fulham vs Arsenal - live on Sky Sports, kick-off 5.30pm

Sunday October 19

Tottenham vs Aston Villa - live on Sky Sports, kick-off 2pm

Liverpool vs Man Utd - live on Sky Sports, kick-off 4.30pm

Monday October 20

West Ham vs Brentford - live on Sky Sports, kick-off 8pm

Friday October 24

Leeds vs West Ham - live on Sky Sports, kick-off 8pm

Saturday October 25

Man Utd vs Brighton - live on Sky Sports, kick-off 5.30pm

Sunday October 26

Bournemouth vs Forest - live on Sky Sports, kick-off 2pm***

Aston Villa vs Man City - live on Sky Sports, kick-off 2pm****

Wolves vs Burnley - live on Sky Sports, kick-off 2pm

Everton vs Tottenham - live on Sky Sports, kick-off 4.30pm

*Displaced match due to participation of Aston Villa in the Europa League the preceding Thursday

**Displaced match due to participation of Nottingham Forest in the Europa League the preceding Thursday

***Displaced match due to participation of Nottingham Forest in the Europa League the preceding Thursday

****Displaced match due to participation of Aston Villa in the Europa League the preceding Thursday

Friday August 15

Liverpool vs Bournemouth - live on Sky Sports, kick-off 8pm

Saturday August 16

Wolves vs Manchester City - live on Sky Sports, kick-off 5.30pm

Sunday August 17

Chelsea vs Crystal Palace - live on Sky Sports, kick-off 2pm

Nottingham Forest vs Brentford - live on Sky Sports, kick-off 2pm

Manchester United vs Arsenal - live on Sky Sports, kick-off 4.30pm

Monday August 18

Leeds vs Everton - live on Sky Sports, kick-off 8pm

Friday August 22

West Ham vs Chelsea - live on Sky Sports, kick-off 8pm

Saturday August 23

Arsenal vs Leeds - live on Sky Sports, kick-off 5.30pm

Sunday August 24

Crystal Palace vs Nottingham Forest - live on Sky Sports, kick-off 2pm

Everton vs Brighton - live on Sky Sports, kick-off 2pm

Fulham vs Man Utd - live on Sky Sports, kick-off 4.30pm

Monday August 25

Newcastle vs Liverpool - live on Sky Sports, kick-off 8pm

Friday August 29

Aston Villa vs Crystal Palace - live on Sky Sports, kick-off 8pm

Saturday August 30

Leeds vs Newcastle - live on Sky Sports, kick-off 5.30pm

Sunday August 31

Brighton vs Man City - live on Sky Sports, kick-off 2pm

Nottingham Forest vs West Ham - live on Sky Sports, kick-off 2pm

Liverpool vs Arsenal - live on Sky Sports, kick-off 4.30pm

Saturday September 13

West Ham vs Tottenham - live on Sky Sports, kick-off 5.30pm

Brentford vs Chelsea - live on Sky Sports, kick-off 8pm

Sunday September 14

Burnley vs Liverpool - live on Sky Sports, kick-off 2pm

Man City vs Man Utd - live on Sky Sports, kick-off 4.30pm

Saturday September 20

Man Utd vs Chelsea - live on Sky Sports, kick-off 5.30pm

Fulham vs Brentford - live on Sky Sports, kick-off 8pm

Sunday September 21

Sunderland vs Aston Villa - live on Sky Sports, kick-off 2pm

Arsenal vs Man City - live on Sky Sports, kick-off 4.30pm

Saturday September 27

Nottingham Forest vs Sunderland - live on Sky Sports, kick-off 5.30pm

Sunday September 28

Tottenham vs Wolves - live on Sky Sports, kick-off 2pm*

Newcastle vs Arsenal - live on Sky Sports, kick-off 4.30pm

Monday September 29

Everton vs West Ham - live on Sky Sports, kick-off 8pm

*Tottenham vs Wolves is subject to possible movement dependent upon the participation of Tottenham in the Champions League the following Tuesday.

What are the key dates for the 2025/26 season?

The 2025/26 Premier League season will conclude on Sunday May 24 2026.

The Carabao Cup final will take place on Sunday March 22 and the FA Cup final will take place on Saturday May 16.

The Champions League final will be held on Saturday May 30. The Europa League final will be played on Wednesday May 20 in Istanbul, with the Conference League final a week later on Wednesday May 27 in Germany.

The World Cup will start on Thursday June 11 and end with the final on Sunday July 19.