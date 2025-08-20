Premier League 2025/26 fixtures, dates, schedule: Liverpool vs Man Utd live on Sky Sports in October
Liverpool vs Man Utd among big Premier League matches you can watch live on Sky Sports in October; Sky Sports' Premier League coverage has increased from 128 matches to at least 215 games exclusively live; 80 per cent of all televised Premier League games this season are on Sky Sports
Wednesday 20 August 2025 17:26, UK
Liverpool vs Man Utd will be live on Sky Sports in October.
The iconic rivalry clash will be shown from Anfield on Sunday, October 19 at 4.30pm, while Liverpool's trip to Chelsea (Saturday, October 4 at 5.30pm) will also be in front of the Sky Sports cameras in what is looking like a key month for the Premier League champions' title defence.
We'll be tracking the progress of their major rivals for the Premier League crown, too, with Man City's away games at Brentford (Sunday, October 5 at 4.30pm) and Aston Villa (Sunday, October 26 at 2pm) on the schedule, as well as Arsenal's London derby at Fulham (Saturday, October 18 at 5.30pm).
Man Utd vs Brighton (Saturday, October 25 at 5.30pm), Newcastle vs Nottingham Forest (Sunday, October 5 at 2pm) and Tottenham vs Aston Villa (Sunday, October 19 at 2pm) are also among a bill of intriguing fixtures coming up live on Sky Sports.
Just announced: October's live games on Sky Sports
Friday October 3
Bournemouth vs Fulham - live on Sky Sports, kick-off 8pm
Saturday October 4
Chelsea vs Liverpool - live on Sky Sports, kick-off 5.30pm
Sunday October 5
Aston Villa vs Burnley - live on Sky Sports, kick-off 2pm*
Newcastle vs Nottingham Forest - live on Sky Sports, kick-off 2pm*
Wolves vs Brighton - live on Sky Sports, kick-off 2pm
Brentford vs Man City - live on Sky Sports, kick-off 4.30pm
Saturday October 18
Fulham vs Arsenal - live on Sky Sports, kick-off 5.30pm
Sunday October 19
Tottenham vs Aston Villa - live on Sky Sports, kick-off 2pm
Liverpool vs Man Utd - live on Sky Sports, kick-off 4.30pm
Monday October 20
West Ham vs Brentford - live on Sky Sports, kick-off 8pm
Friday October 24
Leeds vs West Ham - live on Sky Sports, kick-off 8pm
Saturday October 25
Man Utd vs Brighton - live on Sky Sports, kick-off 5.30pm
Sunday October 26
Bournemouth vs Forest - live on Sky Sports, kick-off 2pm***
Aston Villa vs Man City - live on Sky Sports, kick-off 2pm****
Wolves vs Burnley - live on Sky Sports, kick-off 2pm
Everton vs Tottenham - live on Sky Sports, kick-off 4.30pm
*Displaced match due to participation of Aston Villa in the Europa League the preceding Thursday
**Displaced match due to participation of Nottingham Forest in the Europa League the preceding Thursday
***Displaced match due to participation of Nottingham Forest in the Europa League the preceding Thursday
****Displaced match due to participation of Aston Villa in the Europa League the preceding Thursday
Premier League games on Sky Sports in August and September
Friday August 15
Liverpool vs Bournemouth - live on Sky Sports, kick-off 8pm
Saturday August 16
Wolves vs Manchester City - live on Sky Sports, kick-off 5.30pm
Sunday August 17
Chelsea vs Crystal Palace - live on Sky Sports, kick-off 2pm
Nottingham Forest vs Brentford - live on Sky Sports, kick-off 2pm
Manchester United vs Arsenal - live on Sky Sports, kick-off 4.30pm
Monday August 18
Leeds vs Everton - live on Sky Sports, kick-off 8pm
Friday August 22
West Ham vs Chelsea - live on Sky Sports, kick-off 8pm
Saturday August 23
Arsenal vs Leeds - live on Sky Sports, kick-off 5.30pm
Sunday August 24
Crystal Palace vs Nottingham Forest - live on Sky Sports, kick-off 2pm
Everton vs Brighton - live on Sky Sports, kick-off 2pm
Fulham vs Man Utd - live on Sky Sports, kick-off 4.30pm
Monday August 25
Newcastle vs Liverpool - live on Sky Sports, kick-off 8pm
Friday August 29
Aston Villa vs Crystal Palace - live on Sky Sports, kick-off 8pm
Saturday August 30
Leeds vs Newcastle - live on Sky Sports, kick-off 5.30pm
Sunday August 31
Brighton vs Man City - live on Sky Sports, kick-off 2pm
Nottingham Forest vs West Ham - live on Sky Sports, kick-off 2pm
Liverpool vs Arsenal - live on Sky Sports, kick-off 4.30pm
Saturday September 13
West Ham vs Tottenham - live on Sky Sports, kick-off 5.30pm
Brentford vs Chelsea - live on Sky Sports, kick-off 8pm
Sunday September 14
Burnley vs Liverpool - live on Sky Sports, kick-off 2pm
Man City vs Man Utd - live on Sky Sports, kick-off 4.30pm
Saturday September 20
Man Utd vs Chelsea - live on Sky Sports, kick-off 5.30pm
Fulham vs Brentford - live on Sky Sports, kick-off 8pm
Sunday September 21
Sunderland vs Aston Villa - live on Sky Sports, kick-off 2pm
Arsenal vs Man City - live on Sky Sports, kick-off 4.30pm
Saturday September 27
Nottingham Forest vs Sunderland - live on Sky Sports, kick-off 5.30pm
Sunday September 28
Tottenham vs Wolves - live on Sky Sports, kick-off 2pm*
Newcastle vs Arsenal - live on Sky Sports, kick-off 4.30pm
Monday September 29
Everton vs West Ham - live on Sky Sports, kick-off 8pm
*Tottenham vs Wolves is subject to possible movement dependent upon the participation of Tottenham in the Champions League the following Tuesday.
What are the key dates for the 2025/26 season?
The 2025/26 Premier League season will conclude on Sunday May 24 2026.
The Carabao Cup final will take place on Sunday March 22 and the FA Cup final will take place on Saturday May 16.
The Champions League final will be held on Saturday May 30. The Europa League final will be played on Wednesday May 20 in Istanbul, with the Conference League final a week later on Wednesday May 27 in Germany.
The World Cup will start on Thursday June 11 and end with the final on Sunday July 19.