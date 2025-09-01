Arsenal transfer news: Gunners' hectic Deadline Day completes record-breaking summer
Arsenal sealed a deal with Bayer Leverkusen to sign Piero Hincapie on a season-long loan with an option to buy for £45m on Deadline Day; It was the Gunners' only arrival on a hectic day which saw Jakub Kiwior, Fabio Vieira, Albert Sambi Lokonga and Oleksandr Zinchenko leave the club
Monday 1 September 2025 22:44, UK
Arsenal's busy transfer window ended with an eighth signing in defender Piero Hincapie, while it was a busy day of outgoings at the Emirates Stadium on Deadline Day.
Hincapie, who completed a season-long loan deal with an option to buy for £45m on Deadline Day, joins Kepa Arrizabalaga, Martin Zubimendi, Christian Norgaard, Noni Madueke, Cristhian Mosquera, Viktor Gyokeres and Eberechi Eze in north London as Arsenal's spending reached £257m in an unprecedented summer for the club.
Shock Zinchenko departure leads busy day of Deadline Day exits
It was a busy first window for sporting director Andrea Berta as the Gunners also completed a number of outgoings before the transfer deadline.
In a shock move, Nottingham Forest pulled off a late Deadline Day swoop to secure a loan move for Oleksandr Zinchenko.
The Ukraine international had been out of favour at Arsenal since the emergence of Myles Lewis-Skelly and the signing of Riccardo Calafiori.
The signing of Hincapie from Bayer Leverkusen further dented Zinchenko's chances of first-team football.
Kiwior joins Porto
Defender Jakub Kiwior completed a move to Porto on a season-long loan with an obligation to buy for £24m.
Kiwior joined the Gunners from Spezia in a deal worth £20m in January 2023. The Poland international made 68 appearances for the Gunners, scoring three goals.
Nelson completes Brentford loan deal
Brentford completed the signing of Reiss Nelson on a season-long loan deal.
The 25-year-old has made 50 Premier League appearances for the Gunners, and a further 11 in a loan spell for Fulham last term.
He had further loan spells in the Bundesliga and Eredivisie, with Hoffenheim and Feyenoord.
Vieira seals Hamburg loan
Fabio Vieira sealed an exit on Deadline Day, completing a season-long loan deal to Hamburg SV.
The 25-year-old moved to Arsenal from Porto in June 2022 and featured 49 times for the Gunners..
Lokonga leaves Arsenal for Hamburg
Arsenal also confirmed the departure of Albert Sambi Lokonga on Deadline Day.
The midfielder joined Vieira in joining Hamburg but on a permanent deal.
Lokonga moved to the Gunners in July 2021 and had loan spells with Crystal Palace, Luton Town and Sevilla during his time with the Gunners.
Goalkeeper Nygaard exits on loan
Finally, Lucas Martin Nygaard joined Danish side Brabrand IF on a season-long loan.
The 19-year-old goalkeeper joined Arsenal following his departure from FC Nordsjaelland.
He signed his first professional contract with the Gunners in June 2024.
Arsenal's summer transfers 2025
In
Kepa Arrizabalaga - Chelsea, £5m
Martin Zubimendi - Real Sociedad, £51m
Christian Norgaard - Brentford, £15m
Noni Madueke - Chelsea, £52m
Cristhian Mosquera - Valencia, £13m
Viktor Gyokeres - Sporting, £63.5m
Eberechi Eze - Crystal Palace, £67.5m
Piero Hincapie - Bayer Leverkusen, loan
Out
Jorginho - Flamengo, free
Kieran Tierney - Celtic, free
Nuno Taveres - Lazio, £4.3m
Marquinhos - Cruzeiro, undisclosed
Takehiro Tomiyasu - released
Thomas Partey - released
Ismeal Kabia - Shrewsbury, loan
Albert Sambi Lokonga - Hamburg, undisclosed
Fabio Vieira - Hamburg, loan
Jakob Kiwior - Porto, loan
Oleksanr Zinchenko - Nottingham Forest, loan
Reiss Nelson - Brentford, loan
Lucas Martin Nygaard - Brabrand IF, loan