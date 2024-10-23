Champions League state of play: How many points do teams need to qualify for the knockout rounds?

The Champions League continues with a new format - but what do the teams need to qualify for the knockout rounds of the competition?

Instead of the traditional eight groups of four - with the top two from each group qualifying for the last 16 - a new 'Swiss-style' 36-league format has been introduced this season, with clubs sure to be looking at the mathematics.

The top eight sides in the league will qualify automatically for the last 16, while the teams finishing in ninth to 24th place will compete in a two-legged play-off against each other to join the top eight teams in that round of the competition.

The bottom 12 teams - from 25th to 36th - will be eliminated with no access to the Europa League.

So to avoid an early elimination - how many points do you need? And what about the number needed to skip the play-off round and finish in the top eight?

Champions League knockout qualification explained

The Opta supercomputer believes 16 points from a possible 24 - so five wins and a draw from eight matches, or other combinations - would almost certainly be enough to finish in the top eight, which guarantees you a last-16 spot in the new year.

The data also believes 15 points - so five wins from eight games, or other combinations - could be enough to sneak into eighth place, with that points tally being enough in 73 per cent of Opta's 50,000 simulations of the league phase.

Fourteen points, so four wins and two draws, is unlikely to be enough for a top-eight finish - so the race to five wins is likely to be the target for the biggest sides.

Who qualifies for Champions League play-offs?

To finish in the top 24, which guarantees you a play-off spot at least, Opta believes 10 points - so three wins and a draw, or other combinations - will almost certainly guarantee you a place in that round.

Nine points - so three wins from eight games, or other combinations - could be enough to finish 24th, with that points tally being enough in 69 per cent of the simulations.

But just eight points - so two wins and two draws, or other combinations - runs the risk of elimination, with that points tally being sufficient in just 16 per cent of the simulations.

So teams will be targeting at least three wins from eight to give them the best possible chance of reaching the Champions League knockout rounds.

2024/25 Champions League table - who is on course to qualify?

September 19: Atalanta 0-0 Arsenal

October 1: Arsenal 2-0 PSG

October 22: Arsenal 1-0 Shakhtar Donetsk

November 6: Inter Milan vs Arsenal, San Siro, kick-off 8pm

November 26: Sporting Lisbon vs Arsenal, Jose Alvalade Stadium, kick-off 8pm

December 11: Arsenal vs Monaco, Emirates Stadium, kick-off 8pm

January 22: Arsenal vs Dinamo Zagreb, Emirates Stadium, kick-off 8pm

January 29: Girona vs Arsenal, Estadi Montilivi, kick-off 8pm

September 17: Young Boys 0-3 Aston Villa

October 2: Aston Villa 1-0 Bayern Munich

October 22: Aston Villa 2-0 Bologna

November 6: Club Brugge vs Aston Villa, Jan Breydel Stadium, kick-off 5.45pm

November 27: Aston Villa vs Juventus, Villa Park, kick-off 8pm

December 10: RB Leipzig vs Aston Villa, Red Bull Arena, kick-off 8pm

January 21: AS Monaco vs Aston Villa, Louis II Stadium, kick-off 5.45pm

January 29: Aston Villa vs Celtic, Villa Park, kick-off 8pm

September 17: AC Milan 1-3 Liverpool

October 2: Liverpool 2-0 Bologna

October 23: RB Leipzig vs Liverpool, Red Bull Arena, kick-off 8pm

November 5: Liverpool vs Bayer Leverkusen, Anfield, kick-off 8pm

November 27: Liverpool vs Real Madrid, Anfield, kick-off 8pm

December 10: Girona vs Liverpool, Estadi Montilivi, kick-off 5.45pm

January 21: Liverpool vs Lille, Anfield, kick-off 8pm

January 29: PSV Eindhoven vs Liverpool, Philips Stadium, kick-off 8pm

September 18: Man City 0-0 Inter Milan

October 1: Slovan Bratislava 0-4 Man City

October 23: Man City vs Sparta Prague, Etihad Stadium, kick-off 8pm

November 5: Sporting CP vs Man City, Jose Alvalade Stadium, kick-off 8pm

November 26: Man City vs Feyenoord, Etihad Stadium, kick-off 8pm

December 11: Juventus vs Man City, Allianz Stadium, kick-off 8pm

January 22: Paris Saint-Germain vs Man City, Parc des Princes, kick-off 8pm

January 29: Man City vs Club Brugge, Etihad Stadium, kick-off 8pm

September 18: Celtic 5-1 Slovan Bratislava

October 1: Borussia Dortmund 7-1 Celtic

October 23: Atalanta vs Celtic, Gewiss Stadium, kick-off 5.45pm

November 5: Celtic vs RB Leipzig, Celtic Park, kick-off 8pm

November 27: Celtic vs Club Brugge, Celtic Park, kick-off 8pm

December 10: Dinamo Zagreb vs Celtic, Maksimir Stadium, kick-off 5.45pm

January 22: Celtic vs Young Boys, Celtic Park, kick-off 8pm

January 29: Aston Villa vs Celtic, Villa Park, kick-off 8pm

When are the 2024/25 Champions League league-stage matches?

Matchday 3: October 22/23, 2024

Matchday 4: November 5/6, 2024

Matchday 5: November 26/27, 2024

Matchday 6: December 10/11, 2024

Matchday 7: January 21/22, 2025

Matchday 8: January 29, 2025

When are the 2024/25 Champions League knockout stages?

Knockout round play-offs: February 11/12 and February 18/19, 2025

Round of 16: March 4/5 and March 11/12, 2025

Quarter-finals: April 8/9 and April 15/16, 2025

Semi-finals: April 29/30 and May 6/7, 2025

Final: May 31, 2025

When and where is the 2025 Champions League final?

The 2024/25 UEFA Champions League season will take place in Munich at the Allianz Arena on May 31, 2025.