The FA will 'seek observations' from Huddersfield following claims of homophobic chants

The FA will "seek observations" from Huddersfield after the club's own LGBT supporters group, Proud Terriers, claimed that the travelling Brighton support had been the subject of homophobic abuse from some home fans, Sky Sports News understands.

The FA, when seeking observations initially, want to find out whether Huddersfield are aware of what happened and what their initial response is before deciding on further action if deemed necessary.

Huddersfield have said they will issue banning orders to fans proven to have partaken in such chanting.

A Huddersfield statement said: "The club is aware of reports of homophobic abuse at yesterday's game against Brighton.

"This is not something that Huddersfield Town will accept or allow. It is totally abhorrent and an affront to the overwhelming majority of the club's fantastic supporters.

"Officials at the club will do all they can to identify any individuals involved, who will face banning orders if proven."

Brighton beat Huddersfield 2-1 on Saturday thanks to goals from Shane Duffy and Florin Andone.