WATCH: Premier League goals and highlights

Sunday
Liverpool 4-2 Brighton
Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane both scored twice as Liverpool recovered from conceding a controversial opener to beat Burnley 4-2 and close the gap on Premier League leaders Manchester City to one point.
Chelsea 1-1 Wolves
Eden Hazard's injury-time strike cancelled out Raul Jimenez's surprise opener as Chelsea drew 1-1 with Wolves at Stamford Bridge in the Premier League on Sunday.
Arsenal 2-0 Man Utd
Arsenal seized the initiative in the race for the top four with a 2-0 victory over Manchester United that inflicted the first league defeat of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's tenure.
Saturday
Crystal Palace 1-2 Brighton
Anthony Knockaert's second-half wonder strike saw Brighton beat Crystal Palace 2-1 at Selhurst Park to move level on points with their rivals.
Cardiff 2-0 West Ham
Junior Hoilett and Victor Camarasa were on target as Cardiff earned a crucial win in their battle for Premier League survival, beating West Ham 2-0.
Huddersfield 0-2 Bournemouth
Fit-again Callum Wilson starred in front of watching England manager Gareth Southgate as Bournemouth earned a 2-0 win at Huddersfield.
Leicester 3-1 Fulham
Jamie Vardy reached a century of Leicester goals as relegation-threatened Fulham were beaten 3-1 to give Brendan Rodgers a first win in charge at the King Power Stadium.
Newcastle 3-2 Everton
Newcastle produced a rip-roaring comeback from 2-0 down to bulldoze Everton 3-2 and make it five wins on the spin at St James' Park.
Southampton 2-1 Tottenham
Southampton stunned Tottenham with two quickfire goals in the second half as they won 2-1 at St Mary's to ease their relegation concerns.
Manchester City 3-1 Watford
Raheem Sterling scored a second-half hat-trick, including a controversial opener, as Manchester City beat Watford 3-1 to move four points clear in the title race.