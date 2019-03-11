Premier League News

WATCH: Premier League goals and highlights

Check out the action from the weekend's Premier League games

Last Updated: 10/03/19 10:50pm
6:02
Premier League weekend round-up
Premier League weekend round-up

Watch all the goals from the weekend's Premier League action, as Manchester City, Liverpool and Arsenal recorded wins.

Anybody in the UK can view the highlights for free, but you will need to create a free Sky iD - you can do that HERE.

Check out the highlights below...

Sunday

Liverpool 4-2 Brighton

Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane both scored twice as Liverpool recovered from conceding a controversial opener to beat Burnley 4-2 and close the gap on Premier League leaders Manchester City to one point.
3:02
Highlights from Liverpool's 4-2 win over Burnley in the Premier League
Highlights from Liverpool's 4-2 win over Burnley in the Premier League

Chelsea 1-1 Wolves

Eden Hazard's injury-time strike cancelled out Raul Jimenez's surprise opener as Chelsea drew 1-1 with Wolves at Stamford Bridge in the Premier League on Sunday.
2:47
Highlights from Chelsea's 1-1 draw with Wolves in the Premier League
Highlights from Chelsea's 1-1 draw with Wolves in the Premier League

Arsenal 2-0 Man Utd

Arsenal seized the initiative in the race for the top four with a 2-0 victory over Manchester United that inflicted the first league defeat of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's tenure.
2:57
Highlights from Arsenal's 2-0 win over Manchester United in the Premier League
Highlights from Arsenal's 2-0 win over Manchester United in the Premier League

Saturday

Crystal Palace 1-2 Brighton

Anthony Knockaert's second-half wonder strike saw Brighton beat Crystal Palace 2-1 at Selhurst Park to move level on points with their rivals.
2:58
Highlights from Brighton's 2-1 win at Crystal Palace
Highlights from Brighton's 2-1 win at Crystal Palace

Cardiff 2-0 West Ham

Junior Hoilett and Victor Camarasa were on target as Cardiff earned a crucial win in their battle for Premier League survival, beating West Ham 2-0.
2:59
Highlights from Cardiff's 2-0 win over West Ham
Highlights from Cardiff's 2-0 win over West Ham

Huddersfield 0-2 Bournemouth

Fit-again Callum Wilson starred in front of watching England manager Gareth Southgate as Bournemouth earned a 2-0 win at Huddersfield.
2:54
Highlights from Huddersfield's win against Bournemouth
Highlights from Huddersfield's win against Bournemouth

Leicester 3-1 Fulham

Jamie Vardy reached a century of Leicester goals as relegation-threatened Fulham were beaten 3-1 to give Brendan Rodgers a first win in charge at the King Power Stadium.
2:56
Highlights from Leicester's 3-1 win over Fulham
Highlights from Leicester's 3-1 win over Fulham

Newcastle 3-2 Everton

Newcastle produced a rip-roaring comeback from 2-0 down to bulldoze Everton 3-2 and make it five wins on the spin at St James' Park.
2:57
Highlights from Newcastle's 3-2 win over Everton
Highlights from Newcastle's 3-2 win over Everton

Southampton 2-1 Tottenham

Southampton stunned Tottenham with two quickfire goals in the second half as they won 2-1 at St Mary's to ease their relegation concerns.
2:59
Highlights from Southampton's win over Tottenham
Highlights from Southampton's win over Tottenham

Manchester City 3-1 Watford

Raheem Sterling scored a second-half hat-trick, including a controversial opener, as Manchester City beat Watford 3-1 to move four points clear in the title race.
2:51
Highlights from Manchester City's 3-1 win over Watford
Highlights from Manchester City's 3-1 win over Watford

