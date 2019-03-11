WATCH: Premier League goals and highlights

6:02 Premier League weekend round-up Premier League weekend round-up

Watch all the goals from the weekend's Premier League action, as Manchester City, Liverpool and Arsenal recorded wins.

Sunday

Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane both scored twice as Liverpool recovered from conceding a controversial opener to beat Burnley 4-2 and close the gap on Premier League leaders Manchester City to one point.

3:02

Eden Hazard's injury-time strike cancelled out Raul Jimenez's surprise opener as Chelsea drew 1-1 with Wolves at Stamford Bridge in the Premier League on Sunday.

2:47

Arsenal seized the initiative in the race for the top four with a 2-0 victory over Manchester United that inflicted the first league defeat of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's tenure.

2:57

Saturday

Anthony Knockaert's second-half wonder strike saw Brighton beat Crystal Palace 2-1 at Selhurst Park to move level on points with their rivals.

2:58

Junior Hoilett and Victor Camarasa were on target as Cardiff earned a crucial win in their battle for Premier League survival, beating West Ham 2-0.

2:59

Fit-again Callum Wilson starred in front of watching England manager Gareth Southgate as Bournemouth earned a 2-0 win at Huddersfield.

2:54

Jamie Vardy reached a century of Leicester goals as relegation-threatened Fulham were beaten 3-1 to give Brendan Rodgers a first win in charge at the King Power Stadium.

2:56

Newcastle produced a rip-roaring comeback from 2-0 down to bulldoze Everton 3-2 and make it five wins on the spin at St James' Park.

2:57

Southampton stunned Tottenham with two quickfire goals in the second half as they won 2-1 at St Mary's to ease their relegation concerns.

2:59

Raheem Sterling scored a second-half hat-trick, including a controversial opener, as Manchester City beat Watford 3-1 to move four points clear in the title race.