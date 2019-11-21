How Premier League can learn from Dutch Eredivisie on tackling racism

1:07 Chris Hughton says we are finally seeing a change in the way we tackle racism when asked about the planned Dutch Eredivisie protests Chris Hughton says we are finally seeing a change in the way we tackle racism when asked about the planned Dutch Eredivisie protests

The Premier League can learn from the Dutch Eredivisie on tackling racism, say Chris Hughton, Chris Powell and Chris Ramsey.

The three former managers were speaking at the Football Black List on Thursday night - a progressive event that celebrates the most influential black people in the British game who are inspiring the next generation.

The Football Black List was founded in 2008 by sports journalists Leon Mann and Rodney Hinds and aims to highlight positive influencers from the black community in the sport.

At the event, Hughton, Powell and Ramsey were asked for their thoughts on the Dutch Eredivisie, where teams plan to stand still and not play during the first minute of their matches this weekend in protest against racism.

All players from the top two Netherlands divisions are expected to abstain from action while the slogan 'Racism? Then we don't play football' displays on scoreboards. The un-played minute will be added at the end of the game, the league has confirmed.

Hughton: Publicity drives change

Hughton left Brighton as the club's manager after four-and-a-half years in May

Hughton, who left Premier League side Brighton after four-and-a-half years as the club's manager in May, said that he was "open to all initiatives" when asked about the Dutch Eredivisie and argues that "publicity drives change".

"I think any initiative [to combat racism] has to be good for the game," he told Sky Sports. "If it's been put into practice, that means it has been accepted.

"We're in a time now where we are seeing change. Sometimes it takes something drastic to make that change. Of course, what we have seen, is something fairly drastic involving the England team and the publicity that got.

"In the end, publicity drives that type of change. I'm open to all initiatives that are going to help us change the game."

Powell: Real powerful statement from Dutch

Chris Powell is working under Gareth Southgate in the England set-up

Former Charlton and Huddersfield boss Chris Powell, now working under Gareth Southgate in the England set-up, admitted that he "can't wait to see" the Dutch Eredivisie protests and lauded teams for the fight against racism.

"I think it's quite an amazing thing the Dutch are going to do," Powell said. "I can't wait to see it, actually. We recognise now that people are being empowered to make a stance, this would not have happened even a year ago.

"So many things have happened along the way that the Dutch now see it as their way of making a mark. Let's hope that it's a really positive step. As for the Premier League, let's see what happens.

"Let's see if we follow their lead or do something else. I don't know. What I do know is that people are sitting up and taking notice. They want something to happen, and people are being positive about it.

"It's a real powerful statement from the Dutch."

Ramsey commends Dutch Eredivisie

Chris Ramsey managed Queens Park Rangers in 2015

Chris Ramsey, who managed Queens Park Rangers in 2015, was also full of praise for teams in the Netherlands.

"I think some sort of action needs to happen," he added. "The awareness is there but the action has been very, very slow so I commend them for that."

Speaking more widely on combatting racist abuse in football, Ramsey said: "Role models in all parts of society are important. We've only really just started [the fight against racism]."