Bruno Fernandes and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang among PL Player of the Month nominees

Bruno Fernandes has made a seamless transition to life in the Premier League

Bruno Fernandes and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang have been nominated alongside Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Marcos Alonso, Matt Doherty and Nick Pope for February’s Premier League Player of the Month award.

Fernandes made an instant impact in his first full month at Old Trafford with a goal and two assists in three matches as Manchester United claimed seven points in February to keep their top four hopes alive.

Arsenal striker Aubameyang was equally effective in the month of February, scoring three goals in three Premier League matches for the Gunners.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is the league's joint-top scorer with 17 goals

Calvert-Lewin boosted his chances of an England call-up with two goals and an assist for Carlo Ancelotti's Everton.

Chelsea full-back Alonso found the back of the net three times in February, netting against Tottenham and scoring both of Chelsea's goals in a 2-2 draw at Bournemouth.

England goalkeeper Pope played a key role in Burnley keeping three clean sheets from four Premier League matches last month.

Doherty also helped Wolves keep three clean sheets in February with the wing-back also chipping in with an assist in the 3-0 win against Norwich.

Nick Pope has been in excellent form for Burnley

Solskjaer, Arteta lead manager shortlist

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, Mikel Arteta, Sean Dyche and Chris Wilder have been shortlisted for the Premier League Manager of the Month award for February.

Solskjaer has been nominated after Manchester United took seven points from a possible nine in February, including an impressive 2-0 win at top-four rivals Chelsea.

Chris Wilder's Sheffield United could go fifth this weekend

Arsenal also took seven points from a possible nine as Arteta's side continued their unbeaten run in the Premier League this calendar year.

Wilder's Sheffield United picked up two wins and a draw in February as they maintain their push for European football next season.

Dyche's Burnley went unbeaten last month, drawing at Arsenal and Newcastle, while notching up wins at home to Bournemouth and away to Southampton.