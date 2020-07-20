Watford vs Manchester City preview, team news, prediction, kick-off, channel

2:29 We look ahead to some of the key stats ahead of matchweek 37 in the Premier League where champions Liverpool welcome Chelsea and Leicester travel to Tottenham We look ahead to some of the key stats ahead of matchweek 37 in the Premier League where champions Liverpool welcome Chelsea and Leicester travel to Tottenham

Team news, stats and prediction ahead of Watford vs Man City in the Premier League on Tuesday (kick-off 6pm).

Team news

To follow.

How to follow

Charlie's prediction

I think some people are looking at Manchester City at the minute with some confusion. They are playing well enough but not getting the results. City were not great against Bournemouth and Pep Guardiola has chopped and changed it too much, especially for some of the players.

Ederson and Aymeric Laporte look different class, but the full backs are nowhere near what they used to be. Kyle Walker and Benjamin Mendy cannot get to the byline, and Walker particularly plays more as a centre-back. Things are not quite what they were, and City were disappointing in the FA Cup but all eyes will be on the Champions League. I do not see any real problems for them in this one.

I do however with Watford - what a time to get rid of their manager. They have Man City at home where they need at least a point. Will the players feel better now Nigel Pearson has gone? No. Will they feel more together? No, as they are still in a really vulnerable position.

Watford will be panicking, goal difference could be crucial and it could take another hit. They will not be able to battle-axe through this City team and I see another dismal night. The only way Watford may survive is by Bournemouth and Aston Villa not winning.

CHARLIE PREDICTS: 1-3 (9/1 with Sky Bet)

