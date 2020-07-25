Premier League match previews: Team news, key stats, predictions

2:20 A look ahead to the final day of the Premier League season A look ahead to the final day of the Premier League season

Team news, key stats and predictions as the Premier League comes to an end on Sunday, with eight games live on Sky Sports.

Brendan Rodgers has no fresh injury worries ahead of Leicester's crucial clash with Manchester United.

James Maddison (hip) and Ben Chilwell (foot) are sidelined having missed the last few games as the Foxes chase Champions League qualification.

Christian Fuchs is out for around three months with a hip problem, with teenager Luke Thomas set to continue on the left and Caglar Soyuncu is banned.

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will give Eric Bailly and Luke Shaw time to prove their fitness.

The former missed the midweek draw with West Ham after sustaining a head injury in the FA Cup semi-final loss to Chelsea, while left-back Shaw has missed three matches with an ankle complaint.

Phil Jones and Axel Tuanzebe are the only players definitely out of Sunday's trip to the King Power Stadium.

Stat of the match: Leicester are averaging just 1.1 points-per-game in the Premier League since the restart (9 points from 8 games), compared to 1.8 points-per-game this season before the enforced break (53 points from 29 games).

CHARLIE PREDICTS: 1-1 (11/2 with Sky Bet)

West Ham will check on the fitness of Jarrod Bowen ahead of the visit of Aston Villa. Winger Bowen had to come off after picking up a slight knock at Manchester United in midweek. Ryan Fredericks and Robert Snodgrass could return to the squad after spells out injured.

Ahmed Elmohamady is out for Aston Villa's trip to London with a hamstring injury.

The defender was forced off in Tuesday's 1-0 win over Arsenal but Neil Taylor may return as he continues to battle his own hamstring problem.

Wesley and Tom Heaton remain out with the long-term knee injuries they suffered in January and Bjorn Engels is sidelined with an Achilles issue.

Stat of the match: Aston Villa haven't won their final league match in any of the last eight seasons (excluding play-offs), with their last victory on the final day coming against Liverpool in 2010-11 (D2 L6).

CHARLIE PREDICTS: 1-1 (6/1 with Sky Bet)

Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta has no fresh injury concerns ahead of their final Premier League game of the season at home to relegation-threatened Watford on Sunday.

It remains to be seen what kind of side the Gunners boss will name given they face Chelsea in the FA Cup final six days later.

Shkodran Mustafi (hamstring) is likely to miss both games while Pablo Mari (ankle), Bernd Leno, Gabriel Martinelli and Calum Chambers (all knee) are also absent.

Watford need to better Aston Villa's result to secure their top-flight survival.

Caretaker manager Hayden Mullins will go into the game at the Emirates Stadium with the same squad available that slipped to a 4-0 defeat to Manchester City last time out.

Etienne Capoue missed that loss following a knock at West Ham, while Daryl Janmaat, Gerard Deulofeu (both knee) and Isaac Success (Achilles) are all out.

Stat of the match: In their 13 Premier League meetings with Arsenal, Watford have only scored the first goal of the game on one occasion, doing so in their 2-1 victory at the Emirates in January 2017.

CHARLIE PREDICTS: 3-1 (12/1 with Sky Bet)

Teenage Everton defender Jarrad Branthwaite could get another chance against Bournemouth after impressing in his first Premier League start.

Manager Carlo Ancelotti turned to the 18-year-old for Monday night's 1-0 win at Sheffield United with Mason Holgate (shin) and Yerry Mina (thigh) injured, and with the pair, as well as Fabian Delph (muscle problem) still out, he could keep his place.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin will hope for a final chance to end his goal drought this season having not found the back of the net in his last nine outings.

Nathan Ake is a major doubt for Bournemouth's battle to stave off relegation on Merseyside. The Netherlands defender faces a late fitness test on a groin problem, and is yet to train this week.

Adam Smith is fit again after concussion as the Cherries seek an improbable escape from the drop.

Stat of the match: Everton have won all four of their Premier League home games against Bournemouth, netting at least twice each time (12 goals in total).

CHARLIE PREDICTS: 3-2 (18/1 with Sky Bet)

Burnley boss Sean Dyche will be without a number of players for their season ending match against Brighton.

Charlie Taylor had previously been given an outside chance of featuring in the match as he deals with a hamstring problem, but Dyche has now ruled the left-back out of contention to join Matt Lowton, Jack Cork, Ashley Barnes and Ben Mee on the sidelines.

Despite the long list of absentees, Dyche said he had no plans to use the final game of the season to hand first starts to some of the youngsters working with the first-team squad, though they could feature off the bench.

Brighton boss Graham Potter has no fresh selection concerns ahead of the trip to Turf Moor.

Davy Propper could return after coming off the bench when Albion secured survival against Newcastle on Monday. Steven Alzate (groin) and Jose Izquierdo (knee) remain sidelined for the Seagulls.

Stat of the match: No side has won fewer Premier League games in 2020 than Brighton (2). However, both of their victories this calendar year have been since the restart in June (vs Arsenal and Norwich).

CHARLIE PREDICTS: 2-1 (15/2 with Sky Bet)

N'Golo Kante could return for Chelsea's crucial Premier League clash with Wolves. The France midfielder has missed the last five matches with a hamstring problem, but returned to full training on Friday.

The World Cup winner would boost Frank Lampard's Blues in their quest to seal a top-four finish and Champions League qualification should he return.

Wolves boss Nuno Espirito Santo is expected to choose from an unchanged squad.

Other than aching limbs and minor niggles, the Portuguese has no new injury worries following Monday's home win against Crystal Palace.

Striker Raul Jimenez is available after his girlfriend gave birth to their baby girl this week and defender Matt Doherty is hoping to make his 300th appearance for the club.

Stat of the match: Chelsea are unbeaten in all five of their Premier League home games against Wolves (W4 D1), last losing against them in the top-flight at Stamford Bridge in March 1979 (1-2).

CHARLIE PREDICTS: 2-2 (12/1 with Sky Bet)

Crystal Palace are without a number of first-team players for the visit of Tottenham as they look to prevent an eighth straight defeat.

Gary Cahill (hamstring), James Tomkins (thigh) and Patrick van Aanholt (shoulder) missed Monday's 2-0 defeat at Wolves and will not feature in the final game of the Premier League season.

Mamadou Sakho suffered a hamstring tear during the loss and will be absent, while new signing Nathan Ferguson is ineligible to feature, but captain Luka Milivojevic could return after a knee injury.

Tottenham welcome back Dele Alli and Eric Dier. Alli has missed the last five games with a hamstring injury, while Dier has been suspended for the last four games - which Spurs have won all of.

That means midfielder Tanguy Ndombele (knee) is the only absentee.

Stat of the match: Tottenham striker Harry Kane has scored six goals in five appearances on the final day of Premier League seasons. Of the 487 players to have played in five such matches, Kane has the fourth best minutes-per-goal ratio on the closing day (one every 72 minutes), behind only Yakubu (44), Thierry Henry (64) and Matthew Le Tissier (67).

CHARLIE PREDICTS: 1-2 (13/2 with Sky Bet)

David Silva is poised to make his final Premier League appearance for Manchester City as relegated Norwich visit the Etihad Stadium.

Top scorer Sergio Aguero remains on the sidelines after undergoing knee surgery last month but is not ruled out for the latter stages of the Champions League in August.

Number two goalkeeper Claudio Bravo is again doubtful with a muscular problem so Scott Carson could continue on the bench.

Norwich will be without Emiliano Buendia and Josip Drmic after they were sent off during Saturday's 2-0 defeat to Burnley.

Christoph Zimmermann returned from a long-term hamstring injury last weekend and will hope for more minutes, but Alex Tettey (knee) and Timm Klose (hamstring) are now on the treatment table.

Daniel Farke also remains without Grant Hanley (hamstring), Moritz Leitner (hernia) and Sam Byram (hamstring) while loanee Ondrej Duda has returned to parent club Hertha Berlin.

Stat of the match: Of all the Premier League fixtures to have been played at least 10 times since the year 2000, Man City v Norwich has the highest goals-per-game ratio (4.27 - 47 in 11 games).

CHARLIE PREDICTS: 5-0 (17/2 with Sky Bet)

Newcastle head coach Steve Bruce could welcome back midfielders Sean Longstaff and Isaac Hayden for the final-day Premier League clash with champions Liverpool.

Longstaff has missed the last five games and Hayden the last four, both with hamstring injuries, but the pair have a chance of being available on Sunday.

However, Fabian Schar was due to undergo surgery on his dislocated shoulder on Friday afternoon which will sideline him for six to eight weeks with fellow central defenders Jamaal Lascelles and Ciaran Clark (both ankle), Florian Lejeune (thigh) and Paul Dummett (Achilles) already on the casualty list and stand-in Emil Krafth struggling with an ankle problem.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has no new injury worries so is likely to rotate some players.

It is likely to be the last chance for Dejan Lovren, who is close to agreeing a move to Zenit St Petersburg, and Adam Lallana, whose contract is about to expire, to make final appearances.

Both were unused substitutes for Wednesday's win over Chelsea but the best either could hope for is likely to be off the bench.

Stat of the match: Liverpool have scored more Premier League goals against Newcastle than they have vs any other side in the competition (101).

CHARLIE PREDICTS: 2-2 (16/1 with Sky Bet)

Southampton have no new injury worries for their final game of the season at home to Sheffield United. Jan Bednarek is back in training after missing the win over Bournemouth due to a minor muscle injury.

Yan Valery has also returned to training following his own muscle problem but Moussa Djenepo (calf) and Sofiane Boufal (thigh) remain sidelined.

Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder will assess several players before deciding on his line-up.

Wilder has no major new injury concerns, but several unnamed players are carrying knocks and will be assessed.

John Fleck stepped off the bench in Monday's home defeat to Everton after a groin injury and is pushing for a recall to the starting XI.

Stat of the match: Sheffield United have lost three of their five Premier League away games since the restart (D2), more than they had in their 13 games on the road before the break (W4 D7 L2). Between August and March, the Blades were averaging 1.5 points-ger-game away from home, compared to just 0.4 on the road since the restart.

CHARLIE PREDICTS: 2-1 (7/1 with Sky Bet)