Premier League to discuss coronavirus end to season

Premier League clubs are expected to review new plans over how to end the season in the event of an uncontrollable surge in the coronavirus pandemic next season.

Clubs are set to discuss the issue during their next conference call on Thursday, September 3.

A working group has been established to consider the fairest solution in the event that fixtures cannot be fulfilled, but proposals have yet to be revealed.

Last season, there was no specific clause in the Premier League rules and regulations over how to 'curtail' the season, which led to speculation it could be declared 'null and void'.

Officials want to provide clarity to clubs, which will require their majority approval, so there is no doubt over how to bring about a premature end to the season.

The FA is a special shareholder of the Premier League and can 'exercise a vote on certain specific issues', which include promotion and relegation, the name of the league and its number of teams.

1:33 Former Liverpool striker John Aldridge believes his old club will face a tougher challenge to retain their Premier League title Former Liverpool striker John Aldridge believes his old club will face a tougher challenge to retain their Premier League title

FA chairman Greg Clarke regularly attends club meetings.

The Premier League remains in talks with the government over a safe return for some supporters from October.

A decision has yet to be made, with the government monitoring pilot events and a return to schools, and the Premier League says it is "committed to getting fans back into full stadia as soon as possible, with safety always being the priority".

The Premier League has revealed the 2020/21 season will start on Saturday September 12.

The season is scheduled to finish on Sunday May 23, 2021 - just 19 days before the rescheduled Euro 2020 tournament kicks off.

The transfer window opened on Monday July 27 and will close on Monday October 5 at 11pm. An additional domestic-only window will run from October 5 to 5pm on October 16 but Premier League clubs will only be able to trade with EFL clubs.

Who has your team signed? Who has been shipped out?

Check here for a comprehensive list of all the Premier League ins and outs from the 2020 summer transfer window, which opened on July 27 and closes on October 5.