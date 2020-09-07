Premier League coronavirus testing: Three positives in first round of tests

The Premier League has announced it has received three positive tests in its first round of testing ahead of the new season.

"The Premier League can today confirm that between Monday 31 August and Sunday 6 September, 1,605 players and Club staff were tested for COVID-19. Of these, there were three new positive tests," a Premier League statement read on Monday.

"Players or Club staff who have tested positive will self-isolate for a period of 10 days."

On Monday, Manchester City revealed that Aymeric Laporte and Riyad Mahrez returned positive tests and will now self-isolate in accordance with government guidelines.

Neither is displaying symptoms of the virus but they may miss City's first game of the new season is away at Wolves, live on Monday Night Football, on September 21.

Thank you for all the nice messages, I'm good. Stay safe everyone take care of you 👍🏼👍🏼 https://t.co/cXICpDEOry — Riyad Mahrez (@Mahrez22) September 7, 2020

"Thank you all for your messages, everything is going as well as possible, I am following the protocol for the next few days and I will be back soon. Take care of yourself," Laporte said on Instagram.

As happened during the Premier League's Project Restart last season, players and staff from all 20 clubs will be tested regularly to maintain the safe 'eco-bubble' which allows fixtures to take place safely.

The Premier League is set to return this weekend with Fulham hosting Arsenal on Saturday on the first fixture.

Mason Greenwood and Phil Foden will not travel with the England squad from Iceland to Denmark after breaching UEFA's coronavirus protocols, Gareth Southgate has confirmed.

The FA has launched a "full investigation" into an incident which saw Greenwood and Foden break quarantine rules while at their team hotel in Reykjavik on Sunday night.

Sky Sports News has been told England's game in Denmark on Tuesday night, live on Sky Sports, will go ahead as scheduled after talks between UEFA and FA officials.

Iceland's police force has confirmed to Sky Sports News the players have each been fined 250,000 Icelandic Krona (£1,360) for the rule breach, which must be paid by the individuals themselves and not by the FA or their clubs.