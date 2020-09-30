Coronavirus: Government 'confident' Premier League will give financial help to lower divisions

The UK Government is confident the Premier League will play its part in helping lower-tier clubs survive the financial effects of the coronavirus pandemic, Sports Minister Nigel Huddleston said on Wednesday.

Speaking in Parliament, Huddleston said it was "vitally important" that big-spending clubs accepted their responsibilities.

"We expect and we require them to help further down the pyramid," he added.

"I have to say, that is exactly what the Premier League do seem to understand and I am confident that they will play their part and that we will have an announcement very soon."

Huddleston's comments come after Oliver Dowden MP, Secretary of State for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS), also called for the Premier League to "step up to the plate" and support English football's lower divisions through the coronavirus crisis.

An open letter signed by politicians and figures from the world of football to Dowden, warning that the Government must provide urgent financial relief to the EFL and National League, was sent to the DCMS Secretary earlier this week.

Image: Nigel Huddleston believes the Premier League can offer financial help to EFL clubs, amid the coronavirus pandemic

The Premier League has discussed a possible cash bail-out of the English Football League (EFL) but clubs are reportedly split, with some feeling they already contribute through transfer fees.

The EFL says its clubs stand to lose £200m without crowds and matchday revenue, having already lost £50m last season, amid fears that without fans returning to stadia, some EFL clubs will disappear.

Huddleston confirmed National League sides had been given Government assurances they would have financial support to start their season this weekend.

The details of the emergency economic assistance due to be provided for National League clubs are still being finalised.

0:24 Forest Green chairman Dale VInce believes the Government should provide financial support to EFL clubs

"We are looking for the Premier League to play its part, particularly with the EFL, and then the Government money [will be] focused on those that are desperately in need," said Huddleston.

Asked whether that meant there would be no Government support for EFL clubs, Huddleston said the details were still being worked out.

0:56 Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden has called for the Premier League to 'step up to the plate' and provide financial support for EFL clubs through the coronavirus crisis

"I can say that we do expect and require the Premier League to work with the EFL very carefully and very closely to make sure that they act in a sensible way and take their responsibilities seriously," he added.

A number of Premier League managers, including Liverpool's Jurgen Klopp have said their clubs should help lower-division sides survive.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson shelved plans for a phased return of fans to stadia scheduled for October 1, following a rise in coronavirus cases nationwide, with sporting events set to take place behind closed for potentially another six months.