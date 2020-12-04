Edinson Cavani can have a big influence at Man Utd, says Tim Cahill

Tim Cahill believes Edinson Cavani "just needs service" to ply his predatory instincts and have a big influence on Manchester United this season.

Image: Tim Cahill and Adebayo Akinfenwa were guests on Kings of the Premier League this month

"He's a striker who can finish, but, at the same time, to come on [against Southampton], assist, score two goals and have the prowess Manchester United need - he pretty much turned that game on its head," said Cahill.

"He's a big, influential player. He has instincts, but it's not always just [to get onto] the first ball, it's the second ball. Even when you see him score off a shot that was going off target, he was there to head it in.

"He's always proactive, not reactive, and onto things. I love seeing that glancing header because it's awkward, the timing of the run and the way he's glanced at it - he doesn't need to look at the goal because he knows where it is.

Image: Edinson Cavani heads in Man Utd's winner

"But even earlier on, when he's had a few glimpses this season, you can see the danger [he poses] - now he just needs the service.

"The influence he has so quickly when he comes on, and you see defenders give him a little bit of room - even though he's older. I think it says a lot about his presence from what he's done before. He's a big, big influence on that team.

1:50 Speaking on MNF, Gary Neville analyses Edinson Cavani's movement saying he's one of the best in the world at near-post runs

Fellow guest, Wycombe striker and social media influencer Adebayo Akinfenwa, added: "Of course, he's played at high levels but [he has coped] with the pressure of whether he can come in and do it.

"People were asking, like with Ibra [Zlatan Ibrahimovic], will he be a hit or miss? But he's turned games around single-handedly. I've got to give it to him."

2:59 FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Manchester United's win over Southampton in the Premier League

Akinfenwa on Hashtag United links

Speaking in a Q&A session after the show, Akinfenwa, now 38, revealed he is considering a move to Hashtag United in the future - a club founded by YouTube personality Spencer Owen in 2016 and now plays in the ninth tier of the football pyramid.

"I've still got some unfinished business at Wycombe and, as soon as I've finished that, me and Spence will sit down and talk. We'll have a conversation.

"Of course, prioritise Wycombe right now. We've got business in the Champ. Just in case you lot don't know, Wycombe are in the Champ! But after that, me and Spence will chat."

