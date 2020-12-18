Jurgen Klopp: Ask the Premier League clubs who voted against the five substitutions per match rule

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp does not believe the introduction of nine players on the bench is a compromise after Premier League clubs voted against allowing teams to make five substitutions per match for a third time at a shareholders' meeting on Thursday.

Klopp had called the move a "necessity", with the Premier League currently the only major league in Europe not to have kept the five substitute limit that was introduced when domestic football resumed towards the end of last season.

But after it again failed to meet the threshold of 14 votes in favour at a meeting of the 20 clubs, Klopp said it was better to ask the 10 clubs who rejected the ruling.

"It's two different decisions. I'm not sure it's a compromise," said Klopp, with teams now permitted to name nine players on the bench from this weekend, up from the previous seven. "I cannot do you a favour to create headlines, everyone knows what I think about it.

"You have to ask other people. There were 10 clubs who voted against it. It was not about advantages, only player welfare. Only them voted against it in Europe, in the world.

2:59 FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Liverpool’s win over Tottenham in the Premier League

"There must be a reason for it. Every club wants to stay in the league, some win the league, but here's pretty much the only league, because the Championship decided differently. It's not for me to give an answer."

"You have to ask the others and I will try to catch up with the articles you write if you do that."

So what did other Premier League managers say?

5:09 Premier League managers have their say on the decision to stick with three substitutes this season instead of using five

Jose: Most are happy; Pep brief; Lampard: You carry on

Tottenham's Jose Mourinho: "I accept what I have. They decide. If you ask me if I'm happy with the change from seven to nine I have to say yes because it gives the coach more options. You will cover almost every position. It's good for the group and players individually. It's good for football and the quality of the game.

"It's good for everyone, probably apart from a couple not happy, I would say that everyone would be happy with that change."

0:59 Tottenham head coach Jose Mourinho says he accepts the decision to stick with three subs but is happy to have nine rather than seven on the bench.

Man City's Pep Guardiola: "Some managers agree, some didn't - decision has been made and that's it."

Chelsea's Frank Lampard: "I don't want to talk about it in terms of it being a blow. When we spoke about it as managers, the overriding factor, whether they were for or against, was that this was a case of player welfare and a way of making sure we're looking after the players, giving them the maximum opportunity to perform at the optimum level and not put them at risk.

"The schedule gets tougher because at Christmas for instance we play two games in two days and so I think it would've been really beneficial for player welfare. Normally in the modern day player welfare, employee welfare, comes out on top but I don't think it quite has this time. But the decision has been made and you carry on."

Arteta: It doesn't make sense; Rodgers: I wanted five

0:32 Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta says it makes no sense to allow nine players on the bench with only three subs allowed.

Arsenal's Mikel Arteta: "The most important thing is the welfare of the players, the best way to protect them is to have the option to extend the substitutes. It's like yeah we'll give you an extra two, but not the options to change.

"We are the only ones doing that, for me that doesn't make a lot of sense. It's not up to us, we are giving our opinions, we have a lot of stats to support what is happening in terms of injuries, but still there is no reaction."

Leicester's Brendan Rodgers: "My feeling was as the season went on, that five, I'd certainly be in favour on. I've spoken to our chief executive and understand the bigger picture from the club's perspective. We're very much aligned here. I was in favour of five but I'm understanding where the club is at."

Ancelotti, Bruce, Nuno happy with three

0:34 Carlo Ancelotti believes five substitutes for each team would ruin the flow of the game

Everton's Carlo Ancelotti: "My personal opinion, three substitutions are enough to change the game. To have five, I don't know, I think it can change the intensity of the game. I understand some want to have five, but if you need to rest a player because there is a busy time, you can keep him out at the beginning of the game."

Newcastle's Steve Bruce: "I could have done with five with the problems we had. I applaud the decision to have another two on the bench. We've started something. Me particularly I'd go for five because of the problems we've had, but we started the season with the rule and I'm all for sticking with the rule unless there is something blatantly we could change."

Wolves' Nuno Espirito Santo: "My opinion is clear, I think the only issue that changed and made the law change to five subs was due to the pandemic. After that we've been able to restart again, I said my opinion publicly and in the managers' meeting that I think we should proceed with three. It was voted, and decided, but we'll increase the squad numbers."

'Thiago will not be rushed back'

Thiago Alcantara is close to returning from the knee injury he sustained in his first and so far only Premier League start at Everton in October. The midfielder was pictured training at Kirkby this week, though Klopp says he will not be rushed back.

Speaking ahead of Liverpool's Saturday lunchtime match at Crystal Palace, Klopp added: "He is [eager to return]. We already made jokes here, I think we should sign Thiago for January. He's getting closer and closer, it's a good way, but we will not rush it, we cannot rush it. He will not because he's not allowed to rush it.

"It's nice having him training, doing a lot of stuff, but he's not in team training yet. That's the final step. We will see. Next week, can he be in team training? I don't know 100 per cent. He has to pass a few tests on the pitch until we make that decision. With Milly [James Milner], Shaq [Xherdan Shaqiri] it will be similar."

Thiago, meanwhile, told Liverpoolfc.com he is not targeting a comeback date: "No, just taking it step by step. We always try to [do it] like we have a wall in front of us, saying 'OK, you have to make a step back before you can advance.'

"Now we think we are in a right mood and looking forward to the end of the year to try to train another time with the team."

Klopp's shock at pipping Flick to best coach

4:51 Premier League title-winning Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp beat Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa and Bayern Munich's Hansi Flick to the FIFA Award for Best Manager, and Arsenal great Arsene Wenger was on hand to congratulate him

On Thursday night Klopp was named the top men's coach at the Best FIFA awards for a second successive year.

Klopp beat off competition from Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa and Bayern Munich's Hansi Flick, who were the other finalists for the award, after following up Liverpool's 2018-2019 Champions League triumph by winning the 2019-20 Premier League.

"I'm grateful for it, obviously," Klopp said. "First moment I was looking a little wide-eyed, like 'How did that happen?', I didn't expect it, not at all. I thought Hansi Flick won pretty much everything in the last year, and that [him winning] would be the case.

"I wanted to be there to show respect because last year in Milan it was a really nice event. (Mauricio) Pochettino was there as well, so I thought if I will be nominated again I will show up even if I have no chance of winning it.

"I know there's four different categories, managers all over the world, the majority voted for me, the players as well, media and fans. It's not my choice, I'm happy about it, it's a special thing for my coaches and me. I saw them already and they are buzzing.

"If you would have asked me, are you the world's best coach, I would have said no. If you would have asked me do you have the world's best coaches around you, I would have said yes."