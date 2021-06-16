Premier League 2021/22 fixtures and schedule: Man City title defence begins at Tottenham, Man Utd host Leeds, Liverpool visit Norwich on opening weekend

Premier League champions Manchester City get their 2021/22 title defence under way at Tottenham Hotspur when the new season kicks off on the weekend of August 14.
It's a tricky opener to Pep Guardiola's quest for a fourth league title in five years, with Spurs looking to bounce back from an underwhelming 2020/21 season.
Meanwhile, newly-promoted Norwich City welcome Liverpool to Carrow Road, play-off winners Brentford host Arsenal, Champions League holders Chelsea have a London derby with Crystal Palace at Stamford Bridge, and Manchester United take on rivals Leeds United at Old Trafford in what looks set to be a fascinating curtain-raising round of fixtures.
The fast start to the season continues with Arsenal vs Chelsea the following weekend, August 21, before Arsenal travel to Manchester City and Chelsea face Liverpool at Anfield on August 28.
Man City visit local rivals Manchester United on November 6, but the return match at the Etihad marks the start of a potentially key run of games for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's men.
Title hopefuls United face Man City away on March 5, and then play Tottenham at home on March 12, Liverpool away on March 19, Leicester at home on April 2 and Everton away on April 9.
Liverpool go to Old Trafford on October 23, while the north London derby is scheduled for September 25 at Arsenal's Emirates Stadium and January 15 at Tottenham. The Merseyside derbies are November 30 at Goodison Park and April 23 at Anfield.
United and Chelsea meet at Old Trafford on the penultimate weekend before the season's final round of games takes place on May 22.
Sky Sports will show 128 exclusively live Premier League matches during the 2021/22 season and is your ultimate destination for domestic football, with live coverage of the Premier League, EFL, Scottish Premiership and the recent addition of the FA Women's Super League.
The opening weekend games
Here's the first round of fixtures for the 2021/22 Premier League season, which kicks off on August 14:
Brentford vs Arsenal
Burnley vs Brighton
Chelsea vs Crystal Palace
Everton vs Southampton
Leicester City vs Wolverhampton
Manchester United vs Leeds United
Newcastle United vs West Ham United
Norwich City vs Liverpool
Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester City
Watford vs Aston Villa
The Boxing Day games
The clashes lined up for December 26:
Aston Villa vs Chelsea
Brighton vs Brentford
Burnley vs Everton
Liverpool vs Leeds United
Manchester City vs Leicester City
Newcastle United vs Manchester United
Norwich City vs Arsenal
Tottenham Hotspur vs Crystal Palace
West Ham United vs Southampton
Wolverhampton vs Watford
The Final day games
Which of these games will be pivotal on May 22, 2022?
Arsenal vs Everton
Brentford vs Leeds United
Brighton vs West Ham United
Burnley vs Newcastle United
Chelsea vs Watford
Crystal Palace vs Manchester United
Leicester City vs Southampton
Liverpool vs Wolverhampton
Manchester City vs Aston Villa
Norwich City vs Tottenham Hotspur
Key dates for the 2021/22 season
The 2021/22 Premier League will start on Saturday, August 14 - 34 days after the Euro 2020 final at Wembley.
The season will end on May 22 2022, with all 10 games kicking off at the same time.
The 2021/22 EFL season will kick off on Saturday, August 7.
Next season's League One campaign will finish on the weekend of April 30 2022, with League Two and the Championship on one of May 7 and May 8 respectively.
The League One play-off final will then be held on Saturday, May 21, the League Two play-off final on Saturday, May 28, and the Championship play-off final on Sunday, May 29.