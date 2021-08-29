Burnley 1-1 Leeds: Patrick Bamford's late equaliser extends Clarets' winless home run to 12 league games

Patrick Bamford denied Burnley a first home win since February with his late poacher's effort earning Leeds a 1-1 draw at Turf Moor.

Leeds had been happy enough to go toe-to-toe with the Clarets' attritional style before Burnley's pressure finally told on the hour mark for the opener, when Chris Wood's glancing touch on Matt Lowton's shot from a corner deceived Illan Meslier.

It looked like Leeds would live to regret Raphinha's wasteful miss before half-time as Burnley began to believe their run of 11 Premier League home games without a win would finally be ended, until Bamford turned home Jamie Shackleton's effort from four yards with five minutes remaining.

"That's where you want your strikers to be, in between the posts, and he got his rewards for it," former Leeds forward Robbie Keane told Sky Sports after full-time.

The point apiece means both Burnley and Leeds are still hunting for their first win of the campaign with three games gone but does at least move Sean Dyche's side out of the bottom three for the first time this season.

Match stats

Player ratings Burnley: Pope (6), Lowton (6), Tarkowski (7), Mee (7), Taylor (6), Gudmundsson (7), Brownhill (7), Westwood (6), McNeil (7), Wood (7), Barnes (6).



Subs: Lennon (6), Vydra (n/a).



Leeds: Meslier (6), Ayling (5), Cooper (7), Llorente (6), Struijk (7), Raphinha (6), Dallas (7), Phillips (6), Harrison (6), Rodrigo (5), Bamford (7).



Subs: Shackleton (7), Roberts (6).



Man of the match: Dwight McNeil

Bamford provides rare quality to rescue Leeds point

Games between teams low on confidence often lack aesthetics, and an attritional encounter suited Burnley's style perfectly in their aim to end a six-month home winless streak.

After a fast Leeds start saw Raphinha and Bamford pass up opportunities, the home side clicked into gear and controlled the physical battle which followed with ease.

Their one issue was in the final third where Leeds' back three dealt with Burnley's aerial bombardment comfortably, and in a rare but high-quality break the visitors nearly led as Raphinha robbed Charlie Taylor before firing wide from a good position.

Leeds' forwards looked the more likely to break the deadlock and Bamford came close in injury time, albeit against his current employers, when his glancing header from Ashley Westwood's corner rebounded off the foot of his own post and away to safety.

By half-time the sides had yet to rack up a single shot on target but had registered four bookings, including Ashley Barnes' nasty slide on Stuart Dallas which could have easily seen red.

Marcelo Bielsa's side had lacked tempo and intent in their build-up, and little changed after half-time. Dwight McNeil and Josh Brownhill both came within inches of finding a way through as the hosts turned the screw.

Leeds finally gave in on the hour from Burnley's fifth corner kick, allowing James Tarkowski to head against the woodwork before Lowton's shot took a glancing touch off Wood from close-range and opened the scoring with Meslier off-balance.

Leeds finally upped their intensity without troubling Nick Pope, and rarely looked like causing Burnley any serious concern until one moment of poor defending proved pivotal.

Substitute Shackleton was given space to shoot from the edge of the area but it was Bamford, peeling off at the back post, who showed his poacher's instinct to level with Pope stranded, and extend Burnley's unhappy spell at Turf Moor for at least another three weeks.

Opta facts: Wood makes Premier League history

Chris Wood's opening goal for Burnley was the 30,000th goal scored in Premier League history. The 10,00th was scored by Les Ferdinand for Spurs in December 2001, while the 20,000th was scored by Marc Albrighton for Aston Villa in December 2011.

Burnley and Leeds have drawn a league match at Turf Moor for the first time since November 1973, with 12 games in a row having a winning side prior to today.

Leeds United have ended a run of 26 Premier League away games without a draw, drawing for the first time on the road in the competition since February 2004 against Manchester United.

Burnley are currently on a 12-game winless run at Turf Moor in league action (D6 L6), their longest run of games without a home league win in their history.

Burnley have failed to win any of their last five Premier League games at Turf Moor when opening the scoring (D2 L3).

Patrick Bamford has scored 16 non-penalty goals in the Premier League since the start of last season, the fifth-most of any player behind Harry Kane (19), Son Heung-min (18), Dominic Calvert-Lewin (17) and Mohamed Salah (17).

Chris Wood has scored against former side Leeds for the first time since November 2012 while playing for Millwall in the Championship - he had gone five league games without a goal against the Whites.

Burnley's Matt Lowton has only registered three assists in his last 84 Premier League matches, but all three have set up goals for Chris Wood.

Both teams are back on Sky Sports after the international break. Burnley travel to Everton, hoping to end their bright start, on Monday Night Football on September 13, live on Sky Sports Premier League from 7pm; Kick-off at 8pm.

Leeds are in action a day earlier, hosting Liverpool at Elland Road on Super Sunday on September 12, also live on Sky Sports Premier League from 4pm; Kick-off at 4.30pm.