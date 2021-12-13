Conor Gallagher, Mason Mount & David de Gea top Power Rankings Premier League form chart

Who is red-hot in the Premier League right now? Sky Sports ranks every player over the last five matchdays...

Crystal Palace midfielder Conor Gallagher has become only the second player from a club outside of the current top three teams to lead the Power Rankings form chart this season.

The 21-year-old netted a match-winning double in the 3-1 win over Everton, with his second coming from a curling, long-range screamer in second-half stoppage time - extending his season tally to six league goals.

England colleague Mason Mount fired into runner-up spot in the form chart after scoring his third goal on the spin during Chelsea's 3-2 victory against Leeds, having also notched two assists in that run.

David de Gea (No 3) leapfrogged Hugo Lloris (No 9) as the league's hottest stopper after making five saves to help Manchester United secure a 1-0 win over Norwich, while team-mate Fred (No 4) held his standing among the top performers.

Leicester star James Maddison (No 5) showed further signs of maintaining form with a goal and an assist in a 4-0 win over Newcastle - his sixth goal involvement in four league games.

How are the Power Rankings calculated? The Power Rankings are based on points awarded to players for 35 different statistics - from goals and assists, to blocks and tackles. The standings take into account the number of points a player has earned up to the previous five matchdays of a season, with each previous game worth 20 per cent fewer points in incremental deductions.

Tottenham duo Heung-Min Son (No 7) and Lloris locked down their top-10 standings after Spurs' fixture with Brighton was postponed due to a Covid-19 outbreak at the club.

Bernardo Silva (No 6) slipped five places from the summit following Manchester City's narrow 1-0 win against Wolves - but team-mate Raheem Sterling (No 8) maintained his ascent in the rankings after converting the winner from 12 yards.

Meanwhile, Arsenal creator Martin Odegaard (No 10) also entered the upper echelons after netting his third goal in as many games in a 3-0 victory over Southampton.

You can check the top form player at each club in the chart below...