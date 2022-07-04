Sky Sports unveil August and September Premier League selections including Chelsea vs Spurs, Man Utd vs Liverpool

Chelsea vs Tottenham on Sunday August 14 and Manchester United's home games with Liverpool (Monday August 22) and Arsenal (Sunday September 4) are among the blockbuster fixtures on Sky Sports in the opening two months of the season.

There will be 128 matches exclusively live on Sky Sports during the 2022/23 Premier League season and there are some mouth-watering match-ups lined up for August and September as the new campaign gets under way.

The season kicks off with the London derby between Crystal Palace and Arsenal live on Sky Sports on Friday August 5, and there are more capital clashes in store with Antonio Conte's Spurs going to Stamford Bridge, Arsenal vs Fulham on August 27, Chelsea hosting West Ham on Sunday September 4 and Arsenal at Brentford on Sunday September 18.

Key games between teams aiming to be at the top end of the table also include Tottenham's trip to Manchester City on Saturday Night Football on September 10, and Chelsea vs Liverpool live on Sky Sports on Sunday September 18.

In the opening seven weekends of the Premier League season, Sky Sports viewers can watch: • A total of 26 games including at least three fixtures every weekend

• All five of the scheduled big head to heads between last season’s top six

• All 20 Premier League clubs by 17 September

• 21 matches featuring last season’s big six

• All three newly promoted clubs to be shown in the opening month of season

Meanwhile, Nottingham Forest's first home game back in the top flight in 23 years will be live on Sky, with their match with West Ham scheduled for Sunday August 14.

Friday August 5 - Crystal Palace vs Arsenal, kick-off 8pm

Saturday August 6 - Everton vs Chelsea, kick-off 5.30pm

Sunday August 7 - Man Utd vs Brighton, kick-off 2pm

Sunday August 7 - West Ham vs Man City, kick-off 4.30pm

Saturday August 13: Brentford vs Manchester United, kick-off 5.30pm

Sunday August 14: Nottingham Forest vs West Ham, kick-off 2pm

Sunday August 14: Chelsea vs Tottenham, kick-off 4.30pm

Monday August 15: Liverpool vs Crystal Palace, kick-off 8pm

Saturday August 20: Bournemouth vs Arsenal, kick-off 5.30pm

Sunday August 21: Leeds vs Chelsea, kick-off 2pm

Sunday August 21: Newcastle vs Manchester City, kick-off 4.30pm

Monday August 22: Manchester United vs Liverpool, kick-off 8pm

Saturday August 27: Arsenal vs Fulham, kick-off 5.30pm

Sunday August 28: Wolves vs Newcastle, kick-off 2pm

Sunday August 28: Nottingham Forest vs Tottenham, kick-off 4.30pm

Saturday September 3: Aston Villa vs Manchester City, kick-off 5.30pm

Sunday September 4: Chelsea vs West Ham, kick-off 2pm

Sunday September 4: Manchester United vs Arsenal, kick-off 4.30pm

Saturday September 10: Manchester City vs Tottenham, kick-off 5.30pm

Sunday September 11: West Ham vs Newcastle, kick-off 2pm

Sunday September 11: Crystal Palace vs Manchester United, kick-off 4.30pm

Monday September 12: Leeds vs Nottingham Forest, kick-off 8pm

Friday September 16: Aston Villa vs Southampton, kick-off 8pm

Saturday September 17: Tottenham vs Leicester, kick-off 5.30pm

Sunday September 18: Brentford vs Arsenal, kick-off 2pm

Sunday September 18: Chelsea vs Liverpool, kick-off 4.30pm

The Premier League season will begin on the weekend of August 5-7 - one week earlier than the 2021/22 campaign started.

However, the Premier League will take a break in the middle of the season to accommodate the first ever winter World Cup. The league's final round before the break will be on the weekend of November 12/13 before resuming on Boxing Day with the World Cup final taking place on December 18.

The Premier League's final day will be Sunday May 28.

Meanwhile, the Carabao Cup final will be held on Sunday February 26 and the FA Cup final on Saturday June 3.

The Europa League final will be played on May 31 in Budapest, the Europa Conference League final will be on June 7 in Prague and the Champions League final is scheduled for June 10 in Istanbul.

