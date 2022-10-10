Arsenal 3-2 Liverpool: FA reviewing incident in Gunners' Premier League win at Emirates

The Football Association is to review details of an incident towards the end of Arsenal's 3-2 win over Liverpool at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday evening.

Bukayo Saka scored a late penalty to secure victory for the Gunners, who moved back to the top of the Premier League above Manchester City.

Liverpool had twice come from behind to haul themselves level before Arsenal were awarded a spot-kick with 15 minutes left after Thiago Alcantara's challenge on Gabriel Jesus, which contained minimal contact but was upheld by VAR.

There was a flashpoint as tempers boiled over following the decision, with players from both sides becoming involved.

Referee Michael Oliver went over to speak to rival managers Mikel Arteta and Jurgen Klopp following the incident.

Klopp said in his post-match television interviews he was "not allowed" to divulge any more details, while Arteta told a press conference afterwards: "It was an incident that happened. Whatever happens on that pitch stays on that pitch."

The FA will speak with Oliver and his officiating team before deciding if any further steps should be taken.

Image: Tempers flare during Sunday's Premier League game between Arsenal and Liverpool

"We are aware of an incident that took place during the match between Arsenal and Liverpool. We are in dialogue with the match officials and will review the details of the incident," an FA spokesperson said.

Arteta: I've never seen the Emirates like this

Arteta thanked the Arsenal fans for generating an atmosphere he has never witnessed before after the seismic 3-2 win over Liverpool.

"Thank you so much to the boys and our supporters for experiencing an afternoon like this," Arteta said. "It's why we are here, and I really enjoyed it, especially the way we won.

"I've never seen it like this. You cannot imagine how much it helps the players and how much belief and confidence, how much support… it's one of the nicest things we've done since we've been together here - to unite everybody and feel like you go here and you're going to have some experience. It's great.

"The feeling of winning is so powerful and so meaningful for me today for me, I saw a team I really identify with, the personality they show in difficult moments, how they stick to what they have to do but, at the same time, the belief, the courage, and the free mind to just go for it and attack them and put them under pressure."

Klopp: Liverpool not in title race

Liverpool's third defeat of the season confirmed their worst points return at this stage of a Premier League campaign in 10 years.

The Reds have 10 points on the board after eight games - 14 shy of leaders Arsenal - and their early-season stutters have forced Klopp to concede their title chances are already over.

"We're not in the title race," Klopp said. "We have problems at the moment, but we have to continue. In a situation like ours, we will go out there and fight. We are not here for being happy with the situation and thinking about last year.

"We are very disappointed. Around all three goals we made decisive mistakes. The first goal is not what you need. A bad start.

"We start controlling the game against a very aggressive, full-of-confidence Arsenal side. We showed we're here for a reason, scored an equaliser, a wonderful goal. Then it's an open game and advantage for us.

"Then we make a bad decision before half-time, what are we doing? Worst possible start, worst possible end."