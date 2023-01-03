Premier League: Sikh-Punjabi assistant referee Bhupinder Singh Gill shows what is possible, says Howard Webb

Howard Webb says trailblazing Sikh-Punjabi match official Bhupinder Singh Gill will carry a message of hope for diverse ethnic communities when he makes a historic Premier League debut.

Sky Sports News broke the news that Singh Gill was going to become the first Sikh to act as an assistant referee in Premier League history when Southampton host Nottingham Forest on Wednesday.

Bhupinder's elder brother Sunny is the country's highest-ranked South Asian heritage referee, with Sky Sports News revealing in June of last year that Sunny had earned promotion to the EFL National group of match referees.

Twitter Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this. Open Privacy Options

Sunny followed in his father's footsteps at the beginning of the season when he took charge of Northampton vs Hartlepool to become the first British South Asian to referee a league game since his dad Jarnail Singh more than a decade ago.

Jarnail took charge of more than 150 English Football League matches between 2004 and 2010 and has previously worked as part of the same officiating crew as Webb.

Twitter Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this. Open Privacy Options

Webb, who presided over the 2010 World Cup final, has just taken up a new role as the first-ever chief refereeing officer of the body responsible for appointing Premier League officials, Professional Game Match Officials Limited (PGMOL).

Webb feels the Premier League is fortunate it can call upon an assistant referee of Bhupinder's calibre, backing the 37-year-old to shine at St Mary's on Wednesday night.

"First and foremost, I'm delighted that Bhupinder has been given this appointment in the Premier League - for him as an individual, and for the recognition of the talented and dedicated official he is, having worked his way through the levels," Webb told Sky Sports News.

Twitter Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this. Open Privacy Options

"He comes from a family with a lot of refereeing pedigree.

"His dad Jarnail was a legendary referee in our eyes, he was a great referee and a great friend. He was the first referee to wear a turban in the professional game, so he stood out and that puts pressure on you as a referee. He obviously pulled that off exceptionally well and was a great role model for people following on, including his sons Bhupinder and Sunny.

Twitter Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this. Open Privacy Options

"Bhupinder's appointment to the Premier League and the best league in the world will show an even greater audience about what's possible for people from different backgrounds.

Image: Howard Webb says the Premier League is fortunate to count on Bhupinder Singh Gill's ability and expertise

"It will give other British [South] Asian boys and girls an opportunity to see somebody who looks like them doing something that they thought wasn't possible for them previously.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Bhupinder and Sunny Singh Gill spoke live to Sky Sports News on the morning they made English Football League history as the first pair of British South Asians to officiate in the same Championship game.

"It's a great opportunity to use Bhupinder's expertise in the capacity as a role model, but also for us to have his ability as an official - because he's good at what he does. He's going to deliver a great performance in the same way that Sunny does in the Football League."

Singh Gills brothers to be part of FA Cup third round

It also promises to be a weekend to remember for the Singh Gill brothers, with both in action at major stadiums during the FA Cup third round.

Bhupinder will get a fantastic reception from the Punjabi Villans when he returns to a Premier League ground when Aston Villa host League Two Stevenage at Villa Park on Sunday.

Twitter Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this. Open Privacy Options

Sunny will be cheered on by 2021 Fans for Diversity award-winning supporters' group the Punjabi Rams when he referees in front of what is likely to be the biggest crowd of his career as Derby County host Barnsley at Pride Park.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Punjabi Rams founder Pav Samra says Bhupinder and Sunny showcase different pathways into football for British South Asian youngsters.

Punjabi Rams founder Pav Samra described the Singh Gill brothers as role models to South Asian youngsters who illustrate alternative pathways into football.

Webb added: "I'm delighted for them, I've known the family for a long time and I've stayed in touch with them as they've come through their refereeing careers.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player The first Sikh female in Parliamentary history, Preet Kaur Gill MP, told Sky Sports News Bhupinder it would be a proud moment for Sikhs when Bhupinder and Sunny Singh Gill officiate in the same Championship game.

"I knew them [Bhupinder and Sunny] as young lads who weren't even refereeing but were seeing their father as a trailblazer and wanted to follow in his footsteps.

Twitter Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this. Open Privacy Options

"I'm delighted that they've got these opportunities and that they can show other aspiring officials what's possible and I know they're going to do a great job."

British South Asians in Football

For more stories, features and videos, visit our groundbreaking South Asians in Football page on skysports.com and stay tuned to Sky Sports News and our Sky Sports digital platforms.