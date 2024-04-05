Premier League fixtures: Key Liverpool and Man City title games live on Sky in May

Sky Sports will be showing key fixtures involving Manchester City and Liverpool in the Premier League run-in this May.

Both title contenders feature at the start of the month, with Man City hosting Wolves at the Etihad on Saturday May 4, with kick-off at 5.30pm on Sky Sports Premier League.

Current league leaders Liverpool are in action the following day when Jurgen Klopp's side host Champions League-chasing Tottenham at Anfield, with that huge Super Sunday encounter kicking off at 4.30pm live on Sky Sports.

That weekend of eye-catching top-flight action begins with a huge game at the bottom of the table as Luton Town face fellow strugglers Everton on Friday Night Football, before concluding on Monday Night Football as Manchester United travel to Selhurst Park to take on Crystal Palace in a game of big significance for Eric ten Hag's side as they look to qualify for Europe next season.

Elsewhere, Chelsea's home match with Tottenham, rearranged due to the Blues' involvement in the Carabao Cup final, will now be shown live on Sky Sports on Thursday May 2 (kick-off 7.30pm), meaning their game with West Ham United at Stamford Bridge has been moved to Sunday May 5 (kick-off 2pm).

And finally, title-chasing Arsenal host Bournemouth at the Emirates on Saturday May 4 (kick-off 12.30pm).

Saturday April 6

Brighton and Hove Albion

Arsenal Saturday 6th April 5:00pm Kick off 5:30pm

Brighton vs Arsenal, kick-off 5.30pm

Sunday April 7

Manchester United vs Liverpool, kick-off 3.30pm

Manchester United

Liverpool Sunday 7th April 2:30pm Kick off 3:30pm

Monday April 8

Tottenham vs Nottingham Forest, kick-off 8pm

Saturday April 13

Bournemouth vs Man Utd, kick-off 5.30pm

Sunday April 14

Liverpool vs Crystal Palace, kick-off 2pm

Arsenal vs Aston Villa, kick-off 4.30pm

Monday April 15

Chelsea vs Everton, kick-off 8pm

Saturday April 20

Wolves vs Arsenal, kick-off 7.30pm

Sunday April 21

Everton vs Nottingham Forest, kick-off 1.30pm

Fulham vs Liverpool, kick-off 4.30pm

Wednesday April 24

Everton vs Liverpool, kick-off 8pm

Thursday April 25

Brighton vs Man City, kick-off 8pm**

Saturday April 27

Everton vs Brentford, kick-off 5.30pm***

Sunday April 28

Tottenham vs Arsenal, kick-off 2pm****

Nottingham Forest vs Man City, kick-off 4.30pm*****

Thursday May 2

Chelsea vs Tottenham, kick-off 7.30pm

Friday May 3

Luton Town vs Everton, kick-off 8pm

Saturday May 4

Man City vs Wolves, kick-off 5.30pm

Sunday May 5

Liverpool vs Tottenham, kick-of 4.30pm

Monday May 6

Crystal Palace vs Man Utd, kick-off 8pm

*This fixture is set to be moved due to Aston Villa's involvement in the UEFA Conference League

**This fixture will move to Wednesday April 24, kick-off 8pm, should Man City be scheduled to play in the Champions League on Tuesday April 30

***This fixture will move to Sunday April 28, kick-off 4.30pm, should Man City be scheduled to play in the Champions League on Tuesday April 30

****This fixture will move to Saturday April 27, kick-off 12.30pm, should Arsenal be scheduled to play in the Champions League on Tuesday April 30

*****This fixture will move to Saturday April 27, kick-off 5.30pm, should Man City be scheduled to play in the Champions League on Tuesday April 30

