Premier League predictions: Back Everton to score at Stamford Bridge vs Chelsea

Jones Knows takes aim at another exciting Premier League encounter, offering up his insight and betting analysis as he sees Everton scoring at Chelsea.

Chelsea vs Everton, Monday 8pm, live on Sky Sports

Everton at 7/2 with Sky Bet? Yes please.

Sean Dyche's team are everything Chelsea are not. Streetwise, defensively secure and reliable.

This match sets up perfectly tactically for Everton to sit deep and frustrate the hosts, who have had huge problems turning mass possession into results against the lesser likes. There's an over reliance developing on Cole Palmer too, which is masking their problems - he's scored or assisted 50 per cent of Chelsea's Premier League goals since his debut.

Stop him and you stop Chelsea. Dyche will have a plan.

I'm advising going fishing for a big-price winner here too, with that Everton win price in mind.

With the Toffees desperate for points, adding Everton player cards to the Everton win makes sense with the likelihood of time wasting and cynical fouls very much at play in the latter stages.

Jordan Pickford (5/1 with Sky Bet) will be running down the clock at every opportunity. He was carded in wins over Arsenal and Bournemouth last season and has been booked three times this season. Also, James Tarkowski (3/1 with Sky Bet) has been looking more uncomfortable than usual in recent weeks when asked to engage with the opposition up the pitch, picking up a card for late challengers in his last three Premier League games.

Adding both players to be carded to an Everton win results in a 80/1 shot using the Bet Builder.

SCORE PREDICTION: 0-1

