Premier League 2025/26 fixtures, dates, schedule: Liverpool vs Man Utd live on Sky Sports in October
Liverpool vs Man Utd among big Premier League matches you can watch live on Sky Sports in October; Sky Sports' Premier League coverage has increased from 128 matches to at least 215 games exclusively live; 80 per cent of all televised Premier League games this season are on Sky Sports
Wednesday 3 September 2025 10:07, UK
Liverpool vs Man Utd will be live on Sky Sports in October.
The iconic rivalry clash will be shown from Anfield on Sunday October 19 at 4.30pm, while Liverpool's trip to Chelsea (Saturday October 4 at 5.30pm) will also be in front of the Sky Sports cameras in what is looking like a key month for the Premier League champions' title defence.
We'll be tracking the progress of their major rivals for the Premier League crown, too, with Man City's away games at Brentford (Sunday October 5 at 4.30pm) and Aston Villa (Sunday October 26 at 2pm) on the schedule, as well as Arsenal's London derby at Fulham (Saturday October 18 at 5.30pm) and their home fixture against Crystal Palace (Sunday October 26 at 2pm).
Man Utd vs Brighton (Saturday October 25 at 5.30pm), Newcastle vs Nottingham Forest (Sunday October 5 at 2pm) and Tottenham vs Aston Villa (Sunday October 19 at 2pm) are also among a bill of intriguing fixtures coming up live on Sky Sports.
Arsenal will also feature again live on Sky Sports at home to Crystal Palace
Just announced: October's live games on Sky Sports
Friday October 3
Bournemouth vs Fulham - live on Sky Sports, kick-off 8pm
Saturday October 4
Chelsea vs Liverpool - live on Sky Sports, kick-off 5.30pm
Sunday October 5
Aston Villa vs Burnley - live on Sky Sports, kick-off 2pm
Everton vs Crystal Palace - live on Sky Sports, kick-off 2pm (switched from Oct 4)
Newcastle vs Nottingham Forest - live on Sky Sports, kick-off 2pm
Wolves vs Brighton - live on Sky Sports, kick-off 2pm
Brentford vs Man City - live on Sky Sports, kick-off 4.30pm
Saturday October 18
Fulham vs Arsenal - live on Sky Sports, kick-off 5.30pm
Sunday October 19
Tottenham vs Aston Villa - live on Sky Sports, kick-off 2pm
Liverpool vs Man Utd - live on Sky Sports, kick-off 4.30pm
Monday October 20
West Ham vs Brentford - live on Sky Sports, kick-off 8pm
Friday October 24
Leeds vs West Ham - live on Sky Sports, kick-off 8pm
Saturday October 25
Man Utd vs Brighton - live on Sky Sports, kick-off 5.30pm
Sunday October 26
Arsenal vs Crystal Palace - live on Sky Sports, kick-off 2pm (switched from Oct 25)
Aston Villa vs Man City - live on Sky Sports, kick-off 2pm
Bournemouth vs Nottingham Forest - live on Sky Sports, kick-off 2pm
Wolves vs Burnley - live on Sky Sports, kick-off 2pm
Everton vs Tottenham - live on Sky Sports, kick-off 4.30pm
Premier League games on Sky Sports in September
Saturday September 13
West Ham vs Tottenham - live on Sky Sports, kick-off 5.30pm
Brentford vs Chelsea - live on Sky Sports, kick-off 8pm
Sunday September 14
Burnley vs Liverpool - live on Sky Sports, kick-off 2pm
Man City vs Man Utd - live on Sky Sports, kick-off 4.30pm
Saturday September 20
Man Utd vs Chelsea - live on Sky Sports, kick-off 5.30pm
Fulham vs Brentford - live on Sky Sports, kick-off 8pm
Sunday September 21
Bournemouth vs Newcastle - live on Sky Sports, kick-off 2pm (switched from Sept 20)
Sunderland vs Aston Villa - live on Sky Sports, kick-off 2pm
Arsenal vs Man City - live on Sky Sports, kick-off 4.30pm
Saturday September 27
Nottingham Forest vs Sunderland - live on Sky Sports, kick-off 5.30pm
Tottenham vs Wolves - live on Sky Sports, kick-off 8pm (switched from Sept 28)
Sunday September 28
Aston Villa vs Fulham - live on Sky Sports, kick-off 2pm (switched from Sept 27)
Newcastle vs Arsenal - live on Sky Sports, kick-off 4.30pm
Monday September 29
Everton vs West Ham - live on Sky Sports, kick-off 8pm
What are the key dates for the 2025/26 season?
The 2025/26 Premier League season will conclude on Sunday May 24 2026.
The Carabao Cup final will take place on Sunday March 22 and the FA Cup final will take place on Saturday May 16.
The Champions League final will be held on Saturday May 30. The Europa League final will be played on Wednesday May 20 in Istanbul, with the Conference League final a week later on Wednesday May 27 in Germany.
The World Cup will start on Thursday June 11 and end with the final on Sunday July 19.