David de Gea has the natural talent of Lionel Messi, says Ben Foster

David De Gea made a number of key saves against Watford

David de Gea is the "Lionel Messi" of goalkeepers, according to his opposite number at Watford - Ben Foster.

De Gea has continued his excellent form at the start of the new season and the Spaniard once again played a key role as Manchester United secured all three points from a tough trip to Vicarage Road on Saturday.

The 27-year-old made a number of crucial saves as 10-man United held out for a 2-1 win over the Hornets and former United stopper Foster believes the Spaniard is the most gifted goalkeeper in the world.

3:00 Watford 1-2 Man Utd Watford 1-2 Man Utd

"He is the most natural goalie you will ever see," Foster said. "He is the Messi of goalkeeping.

"He does it all the time. It's almost like he is not even bothered, either.

"It would be so nice to pull those saves off, get up and it's almost like he just wants to go home. He is brilliant.

Ben Foster compared the United goalkeeper to Lionel Messi

"A top goalie and, if any young goalie out there wants to learn how to be a goalkeeper, watch David de Gea. He is world class. Breathtaking."