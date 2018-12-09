Manchester United's Matteo Darmian says he misses Serie A

Matteo Darmian has made just three Premier League appearances this season

Manchester United full-back Matteo Darmian has admitted he misses Italy as rumours linking him with a return to his homeland continue.

Darmian, who signed for United from Torino in 2015, has featured in just three league matches for Jose Mourinho's side this season.

The 29-year-old has been strongly linked with a January move back to Italy, with Juventus, Inter Milan, Napoli and Roma all said to be interested in signing the Italy international.

2:57 Highlights from Manchester United's win against Fulham Highlights from Manchester United's win against Fulham

Darmian told Gazzetta dello Sport: "I must say, I really do miss Serie A and Italy now.

"I know that I am at one of the best clubs in the world and I am proud to be at Manchester United, but I do miss Italy. I love my country."

An expected transfer away from Old Trafford in the summer did not materialise, with Mourinho saying all bids had fallen short of the fee United would have accepted.

Louis van Gaal signed Darmian from Torino in 2015

Darmian has been deployed as both right-back and left-back at United since he was signed by Louis van Gaal.

But the former AC Milan academy graduate has found his opportunities more limited under Mourinho and this has also diminished his international hopes - something Darmian is desperate to put right.

"Returning to play for Italy is my objective. Roberto Mancini (Italy head coach) hasn't called me up yet, but I hope he will in future," Darmian added.