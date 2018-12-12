Manchester United's Juan Mata 'very happy' at the club

0:47 Juan Mata insists he is enjoying life at his 'incredible club' Manchester United Juan Mata insists he is enjoying life at his 'incredible club' Manchester United

Juan Mata has hinted that he would be keen to extend his Manchester United contract - which expires at the end of the season.

Mata has scored two Premier League goals this season, with United currently sixth in the table.

Ahead of the Champions League clash with his former club Valencia on Wednesday, the 30-year-old Spaniard was asked if talks were underway about a new deal.

"All I can say is that I'm happy in Manchester and in England," said Mata.

"I've been in England for some years now and I'm very happy to be in this incredible club, so let's see what happens but, at the moment, I'm very happy."

United have already qualified for the knockout stages, but former Valencia midfielder Mata is excited about returning to the Mestalla.

"I think tomorrow's match will be really special for me," said Mata.

"When I was playing with Chelsea, I came back and it was a night I will never forget, and tomorrow I expect to be the same.

"The match will not be really important in terms of qualification, but I think that the feeling will stay in my memory forever, because there were will be so many emotions and feelings involved, and the fans will also help create atmosphere.

"That will be incredible for me because this (Valencia) has been my home for more than four years.

"I am so grateful to this team because it was a real key period for me and, as I was saying before, I am really happy in Manchester.

"I love the Premier League, but I don't know what could happen. I'm really happy to play here tomorrow."

