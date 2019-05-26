Ole Gunnar Solskjaer needs to make hard decisions at Man Utd this summer, says Jaap Stam

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer needs to make some "hard decisions" during the summer to get Manchester United competing for major honours again, according to Jaap Stam.

Stam played alongside Solskjaer in a charity match between Manchester United and Bayern Munich legends at Old Trafford on Sunday, to commemorate the 1999 Champions League final.

After the game, the Dutchman advised the United boss to ruthlessly re-evaluate his current squad - even if that means parting ways with players who still have multiple years left on their contracts.

"I think we definitely could do with some more quality up front, in midfield and the back four as well," Stam told Sky Sports News.

"You want a squad that is competitive towards each other. Everyone needs to push each other to get the maximum out of everyone - to achieve something.

"As manager and as a club you need to have a look at that. After the last couple of seasons and how everything is going, I think it is good to re-evaluate everything in the team.

"Look at the players, what they have done and what they have achieved. Even players who have a contract for another three or four seasons - you need to make your choices towards them and what you want to do with them.

"At the end of the day the most important thing is to achieve the goals you set out, sometimes you need to make hard decisions to do that."

United have ruled out a move for Ajax defender Matthijs de Ligt, according to Sky sources.

Reports in the national press had suggested United could move for the £65m-rated Netherlands international this summer, but Sky Sports News understands United have withdrawn their interest amid an expectation that he will join Barcelona.