Manchester United backroom staff member in hospital after falling ill in Australia

Manchester United have confirmed a member of the club's backroom staff has been taken to hospital after falling ill on their pre-season tour of Australia.

Sky Sports News understands that the individual was not manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer or a player in his squad.

Australian news channel 9 News have reported that a man in his 50s was taken by ambulance to Royal Perth Hospital from the Crown Towers hotel, where the United squad are based.

A statement released by the club read: "A member of our backroom staff was taken ill overnight and has been sent to hospital by our club doctor for further treatment.

"We request that medical confidentiality is respected."

United arrived in Australia on Monday ahead of their opening pre-season game against Perth Glory on Saturday.

Solskjaer has taken a 28-man squad on the tour, which also features a game against Leeds United in Perth on Wednesday.

The Red Devils then face Inter Milan and Tottenham in the International Champions Cup in Asia, before returning to Europe for their final pre-season friendlies against Norwegian club Kristiansund and AC Milan.