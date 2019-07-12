Manchester Unted coach Mark Dempsey to return to UK after falling ill in Australia

Manchester United coach Mark Dempsey will return home after falling ill on their pre-season tour of Australia and being admitted to hospital.

Dempsey was taken by ambulance to the Royal Perth Hospital shortly after United arrived for the first leg of their pre-season tour to Australia and Asia.

United, who got their pre-season campaign underway with a 2-0 win over Perth Glory, indicated they expect Dempsey to return home before the club head to Singapore next week for the first of two International Champions Cup fixtures in Asia.

"Mark Dempsey will be discharged from hospital following assessment and treatment," a Manchester United statement read.

"Due to the intensity of the tour schedule we have decided together it's best for him to return home."

United face Leeds in Perth on Wednesday before meeting Antonio Conte's Inter Milan in Singapore.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side then head to Shanghai to play Tottenham before returning to Europe for their final pre-season friendlies against Norwegian club Kristiansund and AC Milan.