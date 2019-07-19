Manchester United's Romelu Lukaku will not play against Inter Milan this weekend

Inter Milan have been chasing Romelu Lukaku all summer

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has revealed Romelu Lukaku will not play in Saturday's friendly against Inter Milan in Singapore.

The Belgium striker, who has been linked with a big-money move to Inter this summer, will not be involved in the International Champions Cup clash between the sides.

Asked if Lukaku would play, Solskjaer told a press conference: "No, he's not fit, so he won't be available."

Pressed on the speculation surrounding the frontman, Solskjaer added: "I don't have any updates from the last time I spoke to you."

Lukaku also missed Wednesday's 4-0 win over Leeds, as did keeper David de Gea and full-back Luke Shaw, and both could feature against the Serie A side.

Solskjaer said: "I think both will be available. Luke did a decent training session yesterday before we left, and David trained today, so we'll try to get 60 or longer out of him. It shouldn't be too difficult - he's a keeper."

Defender Matteo Darmian and midfielder Fred have both joined up with the squad, and they will be assessed.

Follow the Summer Transfer Window on Sky Sports

Sky Sports News is home to three shows dedicated to bringing you the very latest news from this summer's transfer market.

Start your day with Good Morning Transfers at 9am as our team of reporters and pundits bring you the latest news and insight. Transfer Talk then follows at midday, delivering the biggest stories that matter to you. And join us at 7pm for the definitive round-up of the day's news with The Transfer Show.

And as well as tuning into Sky Sports News, don't miss a thing with our dedicated Transfer Centre blog.

There's also the Transfer Talk Podcast, the daily UK, Regional and European Paper Talk, plus features across skysports.com and the Sky Sports app.