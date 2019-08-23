Alexis Sanchez: Manchester United in talks with 'some clubs' over forward, says Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has confirmed Manchester United are in talks with "some clubs" over a potential exit for Alexis Sanchez.

The Chile international, who arrived at Old Trafford in January 2018 from Arsenal, has scored only three Premier League goals for United and has not completed a full 90 minutes for his club since the opening game of last season.

Sanchez featured for United in a behind-closed-doors friendly against Sheffield United at Carrington on Tuesday and the 30-year-old could leave, with the transfer window open until September 2 in Europe.

Alexis Sanchez has not scored for United since January

The forward's agent has held talks with the Premier League club on behalf of Inter Milan regarding a potential loan deal for the forward, according to Sky in Italy.

"There are still talks with some clubs," Solskjaer said, ahead of United's Premier League meeting against Crystal Palace at Old Trafford on Saturday.

"But he played in that game [against Sheffield United] and he played well. As I have said he is working well.

"Let's see in September what is going to happen."

Solskjaer backed Sanchez to play "a lot of games" for his side this season, despite failing to have an impact since his arrival, at last week's pre-match news conference.

United have Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial and Mason Greenwood as attacking options at the club.

Solskjaer will aim to maintain Manchester United's unbeaten start to the Premier League season

Ole: I won't dive into Lukaku claims

Meanwhile. Solskjaer refused to respond to former United striker Romelu Lukaku's claims in an interview on NBA player Josh Hart's LightHarted Podcast that he did not feel protected by the club.

"I'm not going to dive into that one," said the United boss of the Belgium international, who moved to Inter Milan earlier this month.

"I think that interview was made before the summer when he was a Man United player so I think I'd rather not."

Crystal Palace visit Old Trafford on Saturday, with United aiming to return to winning ways after their 1-1 draw against Wolves on Monday Night Football.

