Marcus Rashford free-kick compared to other iconic Premier League set-pieces
Marcus Rashford curled a free-kick home in the 73rd minute to secure 2-1 win for Man Utd over Chelsea in Carabao Cup
Last Updated: 31/10/19 12:04pm
Marcus Rashford scored a sensational free-kick for Manchester United on Wednesday, but how does his effort compare to some of the best from the Premier League?
The striker curled home a sensational effort in the 73rd minute to win Man Utd's Carabao Cup tie against Chelsea, and you can watch it below.
After the game, his free-kick was compared to ex-Man Utd forward Cristiano Ronaldo's effort against Portsmouth in the Premier League in January 2008, just one of many wonderful set-piece goals in the competition.
But how does Rashford's compare to those iconic free-kicks from the Premier League? Hit play on the video at the top of this page to watch all of the goals and then vote below for the best!
