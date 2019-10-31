Marcus Rashford free-kick compared to other iconic Premier League set-pieces

4:42 A selection of the best ever free-kicks in the Premier League A selection of the best ever free-kicks in the Premier League

Marcus Rashford scored a sensational free-kick for Manchester United on Wednesday, but how does his effort compare to some of the best from the Premier League?

The striker curled home a sensational effort in the 73rd minute to win Man Utd's Carabao Cup tie against Chelsea, and you can watch it below.

0:29 Marcus Rashford's stunning free-kick against Chelsea in Carabao Cup from all the best angles Marcus Rashford's stunning free-kick against Chelsea in Carabao Cup from all the best angles

After the game, his free-kick was compared to ex-Man Utd forward Cristiano Ronaldo's effort against Portsmouth in the Premier League in January 2008, just one of many wonderful set-piece goals in the competition.

But how does Rashford's compare to those iconic free-kicks from the Premier League? Hit play on the video at the top of this page to watch all of the goals and then vote below for the best!

Superb goals in Liverpool's win against Arsenal

There were also some wonderful goals in Liverpool's 5-5 draw with Arsenal, including a sensational strike from Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain against his old club. Liverpool went on to win 5-4 on penalties to book a quarter-final place.