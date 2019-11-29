Jose Mourinho: Manchester United youngster Max Taylor motivated us during cancer fight

1:43 Jose Mourinho says Max Taylor has 'already won the biggest match of his career' by recovering from cancer to earn a Manchester United call-up Jose Mourinho says Max Taylor has 'already won the biggest match of his career' by recovering from cancer to earn a Manchester United call-up

Jose Mourinho says Max Taylor's recovery from his cancer battle to a Europa League call-up for Manchester United is "an amazing story" and revealed he had to hide tears when he found out about the teenager's diagnosis.

Taylor, 19, was an unused substitute in United's 2-1 Europa League defeat to Astana on Thursday, 14 months after being diagnosed with testicular cancer.

A CT scan later revealed that the disease had spread to his abdomen, the lymph nodes in his abdomen and his lungs, leaving the defender needing immediate treatment including surgery and a nine-week course of chemotherapy at the Christie Hospital in Manchester, which proved to be successful.

Mourinho, who was United manager at the time of Taylor's diagnosis, says the youngster showed great strength and a fighting spirit.

Taylor in action for Manchester United U23s in October this year

"It was a big shock for everybody at the club at the time. Very sweet kid and a fantastic young professional.

"The first one to motivate everyone at United was him. He was the one that motivated all of us.

"Lots of people, including myself, had to hide tears when we knew. He was the one that was ready for the fight.

"It's amazing news for the club and for everyone connected to him. He has already won the biggest match of his career.

"It's an amazing story and an inspiration for young people."