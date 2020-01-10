Harry Maguire could return for Manchester United vs Norwich, says Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

0:51 Harry Maguire could be back on Saturday, says Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Harry Maguire could be back on Saturday, says Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Harry Maguire has a chance of returning from injury for Manchester United against Norwich on Saturday, says manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Maguire played through a hip problem during last Saturday's 0-0 draw at Wolves in the FA Cup and the injury kept him out of Tuesday's 3-1 home defeat to rivals Manchester City in the Carabao Cup.

Reports had suggested the England centre-back could face a long period on the sidelines, but Solskjaer says it was only a "minor thing".

"He's got a chance for tomorrow. I don't know where the reports are coming from - you might have got confused with Harry Kane," Solskjaer said.

"He's going to go through training today and see how he is for tomorrow.

"It's not a surprise. He is a warrior and he wants to play and if there's a minor problem he will put himself up to play.

Jesse Lingard will miss Saturday's match

"That's what we did against Wolves. At half-time he was feeling some discomfort but he was adamant he was going to be fine. He was close to playing against City, just not fit enough."

Jesse Lingard will not be available to face Norwich as he is struggling with illness and Solskjaer says "apart from that there are no more injuries. We are getting players back."

Ole on Fernandes: We watch games all the time

Reports in Portugal have claimed Solskjaer and his assistant manager, Mike Phelan, went to watch Sporting Lisbon midfielder Bruno Fernandes in action against Porto on Sunday.

Solskjaer has said United are looking at transfer options in central midfield, after injuries to Paul Pogba and Scott McTominay.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer faces questions about Sporting Lisbon's Bruno Fernandes amid reports he went to watch the midfielder in action

Asked about the report, Solskjaer said: "We go back to speculation. We go and watch games all the time but where I've been and when I've been somewhere is irrelevant.

"That's another player that's in a different club and I can't speak about."

Analysis: Fernandes may be one of three or four

"Ole Gunnar Solskjaer may not have been prepared to fully reveal his weekend location, but it appears the club could be looking at a midfielder they've been linked with before, Sporting Lisbon's Bruno Fernandes.

"Reports in the national press have claimed Solskjaer and Mike Phelan were in Lisbon on Sunday for Sporting's game with Porto, claims that were acknowledged by the United boss but not denied.

"In truth, of course, he could have been in Portugal to watch any one of the players on show, but with data already collected on Fernandes by United scouts over the past few months, this may have been an opportunity for Solskjaer and Phelan to run the rule over the player personally as their search for a midfielder intensifies.

Bruno Fernandes has long been linked with a move to the Premier League

"It doesn't mean that Fernandes will ultimately arrive at Old Trafford, but if he was the focus of a personal visit then he's certainly someone United are thinking seriously about. He may be one of three or four players being considered.

"The 25-year-old signed a new contract with Sporting in November and whilst he was linked with a move to United last summer, he was also categorically ruled out as a transfer target.

"But Manchester United are in need of bodies in their midfield and were already actively looking at transfer options before the injuries to Scott McTominay and Paul Pogba.

"Of the current squad only Juan Mata was a January acquisition, Manchester United traditionally don't do much business or successful business in this window.

"Solskjaer does have the resources to bring in players and has said he wants his squad to emerge stronger rather than weaker from this window. He is also preparing to lose his captain so perhaps a purchase is on the cards?"

Ole on Young: We need players

Ashley Young's deal at United runs out in the summer

United captain Ashley Young has turned down an offer from the club to extend his deal for a further year amid interest from Inter Milan.

Asked about Young, whose deal expires at the end of the season, Solskjaer said: "He's one of our players, he is our captain. There's lots of speculation, we have to handle that. We are getting used to that in this club.

"Ashley has been very professional and focused, so I don't think that is going to change."

Asked if Young will leave now or in the summer, he said: "That's a discussion me and Ashley will have if something comes up.

"For us, we haven't got too many players fit and ready so we need the ones we have.

"Ashley has been very good for this club. He's been a very good captain this season. Let's see where we are in June and we can see where we are in February as well."