Manchester United's Brandon Williams would 'eat opponent's nose' to win, says Gary Neville

Gary Neville believes Brandon Williams has a bright future at Manchester United

Manchester United defender Brandon Williams would "eat his opponent's nose" to win a match, says Gary Neville.

Williams has established himself as a first-team player this season under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, following injuries to first-choice left-back Luke Shaw.

Liverpool vs Man Utd Live on

The 19-year-old played the full 90 minutes on Wednesday as United beat Wolves 1-0 in their FA Cup third-round replay and Neville was impressed with the youngster's performance.

"I like Brandon Williams," Neville wrote on Twitter.

"What I like about him specifically is he has that look in his eye of someone that would eat his opponent's nose to win the match.

I like Brandon Williams. What I like about him specifically is he has that look in his eye of someone that would eat his opponents nose to win the match. Keep going kid! Oh he can play football to which is always a bonus 👍🏻 — Gary Neville (@GNev2) January 16, 2020

"Keep going kid! Oh he can play football too which is always a bonus."

Williams signed a new deal with United in October to keep him at the club until 2022, with the option to extend for a further year.

The academy graduate is likely to rival Shaw for the left-back spot as the season progresses, with Ashley Young's future at the club in doubt.

The youngster has established himself in United's first-team squad this season

Young rejected a one-year contract extension earlier this month amid interest from Inter Milan.

Williams could keep his place in the starting line-up when United travel to face rivals Liverpool in the Premier League on Sunday, live on Sky Sports.