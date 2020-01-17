Harry Maguire replaces Ashley Young as Manchester United captain

1:18 Ole Gunnar Solskjaer pays tribute to the departing Ashley Young, and explains the decision to make Harry Maguire the club's new captain Ole Gunnar Solskjaer pays tribute to the departing Ashley Young, and explains the decision to make Harry Maguire the club's new captain

Harry Maguire has been named Manchester United's new captain, replacing Ashley Young.

United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer confirmed the news in an interview with Sky Sports' Geoff Shreeves on Friday morning.

Young, who is set to join Inter Milan, had been captain since replacing Antonio Valencia in the summer.

Ashley Young took the armband after Antonio Valencia left at the end of last season

"He (Young) is 35 in the summer and if he gets a two-year contract somewhere it's up to him to take that," said Solskjaer.

"We weren't ready to offer that. He's been a good servant for the club, he's been captain, he's won trophies. But we've got players coming through.

"Harry has been wearing the captain's armband and he will keep wearing it. He's come in and been a leader in the group. I've been impressed by his leadership skills.

"Everything about him tells me he's a leader. He's part of a group that we've had that have been leading this young group."

